Von Lassiter's team needed a spark.
It was 2013, and Lassiter was in his first season as head coach at Houston County High School in Warner Robins, Ga. The Bears were 3-3, with a game against crosstown rival – and longtime nemesis – Warner Robins next on the schedule.
Throughout the season, Lassiter had deferred to the senior quarterback on his roster. Taylor Boyett would start each week, but freshman phenom Jake Fromm would rotate in, taking a series here and there.
"We had a really good senior quarterback," Lassiter said, "and we didn't want to just throw him to the fire."
That's a tricky situation for any coach to navigate – especially in football-mad central Georgia. Eventually, though, Lassiter's decision was made easy – starting with what happened that night against Warner Robins.
When it was Fromm's turn, the offense started to click. One scoring drive led to another, and then another. By the time it was over, the freshman had completed 21 passes for 267 yards and a pair of touchdowns, leading the Bears to a 27-23 win, handing their rivals their first loss of the season and propelling Houston County to its first playoff berth since 2006.
"It kind of validated everything that we thought," Lassiter said. "We kind of knew that he was going to be really good, but we needed to validate it. That was the night. He showed he could do it on the big stage and after that, we knew."
Before long, Fromm was a five-star prospect who would start in the BCS National Championship game as a true freshman at Georgia. At that point, stardom in the NFL seemed likely to follow.
The upward trajectory to Fromm's career, however, hit a potential stumbling block as he slipped to the fifth round of last month's NFL draft. The Buffalo Bills chose him with the 167th overall selection. General Manager Brandon Beane explained afterward that Fromm was simply too good to pass up at that point.
That 166 picks were made before Fromm heard his name called came as somewhat of a surprise after his decorated high school and college career. Those who know him best, however, say his draft experience will drive him forward – and be fortuitous for Beane – and that he will make a quick impression as a leader.
"He knows this is just part of his story now," said Lassiter, who still texts with Fromm daily. "He's a man of great faith. He believes that God has a plan for his life. That plan, however it worked out, was for him to be in Buffalo and play for the Bills. I'll tell you who really benefited from that was the Bills.
"Ten years from now when he's got multiple contracts and has done very, very well, he's going to look back and he's going to think that was something that motivated him."
In the spotlight
At 6 feet, 2 inches and 200 pounds, Fromm had the physical tools even as a 15-year-old to play varsity football as a freshman. He was accustomed to handling pressure, too, having played on the Warner Robins baseball team that advanced to the U.S. quarterfinals of the 2011 Little League World Series.
What really set Fromm apart, though, according to Lassiter, was his mental processing of information for someone at such a young age.
"The day he started with us a ninth grader, he was able to see things, visualize it, remember it and then apply it to the field in live games," Lassiter said. "He started really flourishing at a young age because of his ability to pick up on stuff – and not just regurgitate it, not just give it back to you vocally. He can take what he learned in the film room or the meeting room or the playbook, he can apply immediately on the grass.
"He can help others around him, too. Not only does he know what to do, but he knows what everybody else should do. He can learn that quicker than anybody I've ever been around. I think that's what's going to really help him learn a new offense and learn the professional game."
With Fromm as the starter, Houston County won five of its final six games in 2013. He received his first major college offer, from South Carolina of the Southeastern Conference, after his freshman season.
Around the same time, he began training at QB Country, the Alabama-based quarterback development company founded by David Morris. Jacksonville's Gardner Minshew, the New York Giants' Daniel Jones, Houston's A.J. McCarron and the recently retired Eli Manning are just some of the quarterbacks Morris has trained.
Fromm has trained with Morris since.
"Jake is a great person, one of the hardest-working kids I've ever been around," Morris said. "Just ultra-competitive and really understands what it takes to be a quarterback and all the work that it requires."
A natural leader
Fromm would deliver on the promise he showed as a high school freshman, ultimately setting Houston County program records with 12,745 yards and 116 touchdowns. As impressive as the numbers were, Lassiter was most impressed by the way Fromm carried himself off the field.
"He would be at the locker room door encouraging everybody, getting everybody juiced up to lift weights," he said. "He was that guy. He was the guy that provided energy and stability for us. He helped the coaching staff in the locker room with keeping guys motivated and encouraged them to do the right thing, and held them accountable whenever they didn't.
"Every week, he would have the offensive line over for a pool party. There was something all the time that he was doing, that he would take on his shoulders to motivate people."
During his senior year in a game against Northside, Fromm threw for 534 yards and four touchdowns despite playing the second half with a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder.
"It's the fourth quarter, still a tight game, and I said, 'Nobody is getting the ball but you,' " Lassiter told Fromm. "He's known for throwing the ball over the place, but we knew we were going to run the clock out and nobody was going to touch the ball but him. He ran the ball right down the field (119 yards rushing in the game) and took a knee on the 1-yard line to run the clock out. That was the most fun I've ever had on a Friday night."
The Bears went 4-0 against Warner Robins in that time, and 35-12 overall during Fromm's high school career. Rated as the No. 3 quarterback in the 2017 class by rivals.com, college offers poured in from across the country, from Michigan State to Nebraska to North Carolina.
Fromm, though, was fixated on staying in state. His father, Emerson, had gone to Georgia and Jake was determined to follow in his footsteps. Early in the recruiting process, the Bulldogs were interested.
That changed, though, when former Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo left to become head coach at Colorado State. Brian Schottenheimer, who was hired to replace Bobo, did not see Fromm as a part of Georgia's future.
Fromm's fall-back plan was a pretty good one, though. Midway through his junior season, he made a verbal commitment to coach Nick Saban at Alabama. After the 2015 college season ended, however, Mark Richt left Georgia, and Kirby Smart was hired off Saban's staff at Alabama as his replacement.
Smart and Fromm had developed a relationship after the quarterback committed to Alabama. With his dream school once again in play, Fromm made the difficult call to Saban to tell him he was decommitting from Alabama to follow Smart to the Bulldogs.
"Playing quarterback for the University of Georgia is really special," Fromm said at the NFL scouting combine. "It's something that you should really cherish."
"It's like a religion how people grow up watching those games," said tight end Charlie Woerner, a sixth-round draft pick of the 49ers last month and Fromm's college roommate.
Fromm didn't have to wait long for his baptism. As a true freshman, he started the 2017 season as Jacob Eason's backup. Eason was ranked as the No. 1 high school quarterback in the country when he signed the year before Fromm arrived.
When Eason suffered a knee injury in the season opener against Appalachian State, though, Fromm had his number called. He completed 10 of 15 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown, helping the Bulldogs to a 31-10 win – the first of nine straight to start the season. By that point, Eason was healthy enough to return, but just like he did at Houston County, Fromm had a death grip on the starting job.
"It worked out for him. He got a break," Lassiter said. "He was prepared to be the backup. He went into the game prepared to do whatever he needed to do whenever he was needed to do it. He didn't expect to play, but unfortunately Jacob got hurt. Jake was also prepared to be the starter, and that's what is so phenomenal about the kid. ...
"He never once mentioned the name Jacob Eason in a negative way, and we're as close as there is. He doesn't go about his business that way. He prepares the same way every day to be the starter, and if that doesn't work out, he'll be the backup. Everybody in Buffalo will be better because of it."
Taking the next step
In leading the Bulldogs to the BCS National Championship Game as a freshman, Fromm went 181 of 291 (62.2%) for 2,615 yards and 24 touchdowns to be named both the SEC Freshman of the Year and a freshman All-American. Realizing he wasn't going to get his job back at Georgia, Eason transferred to Washington after the 2017 season. He was drafted last month by the Indianapolis Colts, 45 spots before Fromm was selected.
It wasn't just Eason that Fromm held off, either.
Justin Fields, the No. 1 quarterback in the ESPN 300 rankings for the 2018 class, signed with Georgia before Fromm's sophomore year. Fromm then started all 14 games and was a Manning Award finalist after going 206 of 306 (67.3%) for 2,749 yards, 30 touchdowns and just six interceptions. Fields, who served as Fromm's backup, transferred to Ohio State.
Like in his first year at Houston County and again at Georgia, Fromm will come to Buffalo without the expectation of being the starter. That job belongs to Josh Allen, and the Bills hope that's the case for a long time.
"He knows this is Josh's team," Morris said. "He's going to do his best to contribute where he can and be in that quarterback locker room and be an asset there. I'm happy one of his childhood dreams has come true. Now it's a new challenge and a new opportunity.
"He always steps up to the opportunity and usually makes the most of it, so I'm excited for it. He loves the process of getting better. He loves relationship and building that and earning people's trust. He's a super-positive, optimistic guy. Everything he's gotten, has been earned. He's earned the right to be an NFL quarterback."
"Jake will be eager to learn from watch and see how a professional does things," added Lassiter. "He'll take that and he'll grow from it. They'll make each other better. It's going to be a good situation for both of them."
Fromm's numbers took a step back in his third and final season in Athens. Although he served as a permanent team captain and won Georgia's offensive MVP in 2019, Fromm's numbers – 234 of 385 (60.8%) for 2,860 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions – slipped from where they were in 2018. He had five consecutive games with a completion percentage of less than 50% in the second half of the season (although in the first four of those games, all wins, Fromm threw for 10 touchdowns and no interceptions).
His worst game of the 2019 season came against South Carolina in October. He was intercepted three times in a 20-17 home loss. The margin for error at the top of college football is razor thin, and a loss like that can easily deflate a team.
After the game, as the Bulldogs sat stunned in the locker room, Fromm reminded the team that the season was far from over.
"I think in all areas I really got to learn about what I do and what I do well, and a lot about what you don't do well," Fromm said. "I think for me, it's a lot about learning kind of who I am as a person, as a young man trying to grow up in this world. You learn a lot about yourself especially in the face of adversity."
"He continued to work hard and lead the team to achieve the goals that we laid out," Woerner said. "Our goal was to make it to the playoffs, and we almost got there. We got all the way to the SEC championship (game). We continued to fight and work hard. It would have been easy to hang your hat up after the loss to South Carolina, but he wasn't going to let us do that."
The Bulldogs' national championship hopes ended with a thud, losing 37-10 to eventual national champion LSU and No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow in the SEC title game.
"Jake is a tremendous leader. He always has been," Smart said after the game. "He shoulders blame and gives credit. I think it's what strong leaders do. He's a tremendous person, and he's done a great job with our offense and making sure they're in the right football play.
"I don't think everybody understands the pressure that he carries and the burden he carries to do a lot of that each game. He does a lot of film work and a lot of film study to do that, and I'm really proud of the way he's been able to handle everything this year."
Smart's advice to Fromm about deciding to enter the draft or stay for his senior season and take one more crack at winning a national championship was simple: Follow your heart.
"That was tough, going to him and having to tell him that this is what I was going to do," Fromm said of entering the draft. "That was definitely one of the hardest things I had to do in my life. I'm really thankful for him and the information that he gave me, the guidance that he gave me. Thankful for him and all of those members at Georgia.
"This has been a dream of mine since I've been a kid. I really want to be a professional. I was ready to make this next step and play professional football."
