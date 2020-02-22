Michael Shain
Michael Shain

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Senior guard Michael Shain scored 33 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help third-ranked Pine Bluffs to a 74-61 victory Friday in Lusk.

Shain also dished out five assists and snared five steals.

