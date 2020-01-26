CHEYENNE – Senior Michael Shain scored 24 points to help Pine Bluffs to an 82-41 victory Saturday in Glenrock.
The point total pushed Shain past the 1,000 career points.
The Hornets also got 12 points from senior Justus Golding and 10 from sophomore Reed Thompson and senior Donten Jacobsen.
Torrington 51, Burns 44
CHEYENNE – A 24-point fourth quarter helped Torrington rally for a 51-44 victory Saturday night in Burns.
“We started slow then played good in the second and third quarters,” first-year Burns coach Kurtis Suloff said. “We took a 10-point lead into the fourth then Kaden (Lakin) and Logan (Lerwick) fouled out. We still had a chance to pull it out.
“It’s tough to win when you shoot 10 free throws and the other team shoots 44. We feel good about our chances against them when we see them again.”
Torrington’s Jackson Jones scored 18 points, while Cameron Murphy added 13 The Trailblazers also got 12 points from Sam Firminhac.
Burns was led by Caden David’s 14 points. Lerwick chipped in with nine.
TORRINGTON 51, BURNS 44
Torrington…… 13 8 6 24 – 51
Burns…… 4 19 14 7 – 44
Torrington: Keith 5, Murphy 13, Heron 1, S. Firminhac 12, Jones 18, Baker 2.
Burns: J. Kirkbride 0, David 14, Lakin 2, Ebben 4, Kelly 0, Humphrey 0, Lerwick 9, C. Kirkbride, Love 0, K. Manlove 2, Wilson 0, Bishop 6.
