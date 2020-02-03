CHEYENNE – Brianna Bocox – a 2015 Burns High graduate – won the 1,000-meter race at the Four Continents Championship on Sunday in Milwaukee.
Bocox finished the speedskating race in 1 minute, 15.54 seconds. It was her second individual gold medal of the event after winning the 1,500 on Saturday.
Bocox wrapped up her weekend by joining forces with Mia Kilburg and Paige Schwartzburg to win the ladies team pursuit.
