CHEYENNE – Brianna Bocox is always nervous before speedskating races.
She was slightly more nervous than usual before taking the ice for her heat of the 1,500-meter at the inaugural Four Continents Championships meet last Saturday in Milwaukee.
That’s because Canada’s Beatrice Lamarche – who Bocox was supposed to race with in the heat – backed out for medical reasons. Bocox was going to have to skate the race solo.
Just her against the clock.
“I’m still going to go out there and execute the plan that we had come up with, solo or not,” Bocox said. “At the end of the day, you’re always racing against the clock. It was just going out there with the expectation that I put in the training and, pair or not, I should be able to shine.”
And shine Bocox did.
She turned in a personal-best time of 1 minute, 57.17 seconds to win gold in the event. Bocox backed that with gold in the 1,000-meter and ladies team pursuit.
“I went into the (meet) with expectations that I could do well, but to walk away with three golds is surreal,” Bocox said. “I wouldn’t say I was expecting that by any means, but it was definitely nice to walk away knowing I am getting stronger and more confident in my ability.”
The wins were Bocox’s first at a major international competition. She competes at the fifth World Cup Series meet this weekend in Calgary, Alberta. She follows that with the International Skating Union’s Single Distance Championships starting Feb. 13 at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns. Bocox describes the latter meet as the Olympics in non-Olympic years.
The Olympics have been Bocox’s goal since she competed in her first inline speedskating world championship meet. The Olympics became a possibility when she entered U.S. Speedskating’s inline to ice program shortly after graduating from Burns High in 2015.
She was ninth in both the 1,000 and 1,500 at the 2018 U.S. Olympic Trials, and has continued to skate at international meets. Bocox has seen her times steadily decrease, and her international ranking rise.
However, the current crop of U.S. women is as good as it has been in recent memory. Bocox knows she can’t start making plans to be in Beijing for the 2022 Winter Games.
“We’re strong, we’re competitive with each other, and I feel like that is why we’re making our presence known on the international field,” she said. “… Obviously, anything can happen, but I’m definitely working hard to achieve that goal.
“It’s within range. It’s very possible, and not some long-shot dream I have wanted but was impossible to achieve.”
The success Bocox had at the Four Continents meet followed a stretch of upheaval.
One of her grandmothers died recently, and her coach, Ryan Shimabukuro, has been sidelined after suffering a heart attack. Shimabukuro has rejoined the U.S. team for the World Cup in Calgary. Bocox described his absence as a period of growth because she learned to do things she often relied on him for.
As sweet as her victories were, Bocox is trying to maintain a level head. She knows she can be humbled quickly.
“I always have to remind myself, ‘Bri, trust the process, trust your coaches and remember that success is not always linear,’” she said. “It’s going to be rocky with every part of the journey, but I have such a good support system. My family is my rock, and they keep me grounded and positive.
“As an athlete, it’s very easy to get negative and want more. At some points in the journey, you’re going to be right where you need to be, and you need people to remind you of that.”
