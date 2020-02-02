CHEYENNE – Brianna Bocox – a 2015 Burns High graduate – placed first in the women’s 1,500-meter race at the International Skating Union’s Four Continents Championships on Saturday in Milwaukee.
The 22-year-old speedskater finished in a personal-best time of 1 minute, 57.17 seconds to win her first medal at a major international competition.
Bocox had to skate her heat alone after Canada’s Beatrice Lamarche withdrew for medical reasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.