CHEYENNE – Burns has been forced to cancel its Oct. 23 football game with Torrington because of the number of Broncs football players currently being quarantined because of COVID-19 exposure, the school announced Monday afternoon.
Burns was supposed to play at Newcastle on Friday, but that game has been rescheduled to Oct. 29. The Broncs are 1-5 overall and 1-4 in the Class 2A East Conference, and have been eliminated from playoff contention. So has Newcastle (0-6, 0-5).
That game is scheduled to be played at 5 p.m. Oct. 29 in Newcastle.
On Saturday, Laramie County School District 1 posted a news release on its website that it has been notified a student at Burns Junior/Senior High tested positive for COVID-19. Burns and the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department started contact tracing Saturday, and some students had already been quarantined by Saturday.
