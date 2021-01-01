CHEYENNE – At the start of the summer, Kurtis Suloff had a challenge for the Burns boys basketball team.
The coach asked his players to get 10,000 shots up on their own over the summer. They called it the 10K club.
He knew the opportunity to get together and practice or to open up the gym would be limited, so he wanted his players to take it upon themselves to get better.
“It was something I had thought about in the past, and then, with COVID, it became a question of whether or not we were able to get in the gym,” Suloff said. “So, I thought we might as well do it.
“We told (our guys) that their shot percentages would go up if they did it, and they have.”
Most of the members of the team accepted the challenge and participated in the 10,000-shot contest.
Suloff even provided the opportunity for the participants to earn some new Broncs gear.
Junior Jackson Kirkbride set a goal for himself of shooting 500 shots per day. He finished the summer shooting over 30,000 shots.
“Every day, I was focused on just getting 500 shots up,” Kirkbride said. “I know things get busy, and it got tough, but I made it a priority to do it, whether it was going to the gym or shooting in my backyard.”
The amount of made buckets from Kirkbride got lost in the midst of the shooting, but the percentage didn’t make a big difference to him.
“I don’t even know how many shots I made,” Kirkbride said. “I was more worried about getting the shots up and making sure they were quality shots that would translate to the game.”
The Broncs were the worst shooting team in Class 3A last season, finishing the year at No. 16 while shooting 31% from the field as a team. They currently sit in the middle of the pack at ninth in the state in field goal percentage (39.7%).
It was motivation to get better this season on the offensive side of the ball, and especially from a shooting perspective.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well as a team last year, so he wanted to make it a point of emphasis to shoot the ball better this year,” said junior Luke Lerwick.
Lerwick said the offseason helped him a ton. The results can be seen, as he leads the Broncs in 3-point shooting field goal percentage, shooting at a 53% clip while also leading the team in attempts.
A lot of the players doing more than what was asked shows the type of dedication they have and their will to be gym rats.
“It goes to show their desire and work ethic, and how bad our guys want to get in the gym,” Suloff said. “I live across the street from the school, and I’m constantly getting phone calls from our guys to get in the school to get up shots or work on their game.
“They want to succeed and put in the work.”
