CHEYENNE – Burns senior Piper Perez signed a national letter of intent Monday morning to run cross-country and track for Dickinson State University in Dickinson, North Dakota.
Perez was 12th at the 2019 Class 3A cross-country meet in Afton. She was second in Class 2A as a sophomore and 21st in 3A as a junior.
As a sophomore, Perez was sixth in the 800-meter run at the 2A outdoor state meet, and seventh in the 1,600.
Dickinson State is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school.
