CHEYENNE – Lincoln Siebert surprised himself on at least two occasions last wrestling season.
The first time came when he placed second at the Shane Shatto Memorial Invitational. It was the Burns-Pine Bluffs senior’s first tournament of the season after missing the first month of action because of a broken leg he suffered in Burns’ final football game of the 2019 campaign.
Siebert’s second surprise came at the Class 3A state tournament. That’s where the 285-pounder went 4-1 and placed third.
“I definitely did better than I thought I would,” Siebert said. “I wrestled the best I ever have that weekend. There were guys I wrestled who had beaten me earlier in the season, and I ended up pinning those guys.
“I wrestled really well the entire time. I felt really good and moved really well.”
Three of Siebert’s four wins at the state tourney came by pin. His lone loss came in the semifinals to eventual state champion Parker Merritt of Star Valley.
Siebert wasn’t the only person caught off guard by how he finished his junior season.
“I knew he could end up being a good wrestler by the time he was done here, but I didn’t think we were quite at a third-place level yet,” Burns coach Dan Clayson said. “He made some big strides.”
Siebert didn’t wrestle at the Class 2A state tournament his freshman year. As a sophomore, he went 1-2 in Burns’ first season in Class 3A. He struggled to put a finger on what exactly propelled him onto the podium last winter.
“I don’t know how to explain it,” he said between matches at the Charlie Lake Duals last Saturday. “Things just clicked and everything in wrestling started to make sense. I found moves I could do consistently and effectively.
“Having that confidence coming into this year, I’m trying to grow my repertoire of skills and get those new things down.”
Siebert’s biggest strengths are uncoachable, Clayson said.
“He moves really well for a guy who has to watch his weight to stay in the upper limit of his weight class,” the coach said. “He is smart, and he doesn’t let getting tired be the reason he can’t do something. Those are all things you need to do to take that next step up the medal stand.”
Siebert’s quickness helps him score escapes and reversals when he is on the bottom of the referee’s position. It also helps him maintain control when he’s on top.
Siebert’s state tournament finish provided an injection of confidence. He got another boost when he was voted onto the All-Class 3A football team by the state’s coaches. Clayson has seen a strong football season carry over into the wrestling room with recent graduates Boe Clayson and Ben Banville.
“Those are guys who ended up being really good leaders,” the coach said. “Lincoln could be that next guy.”
As the oldest of six children, Siebert is no stranger to setting the tone for people who look up to him.
His biological sister, Maianna, is a manager for Burns’ wrestling team. His family took in their first foster children when Lincoln was in elementary school. What was supposed to be a short-term placement ended when the Sieberts adopted the children after three years of caring for them. The youngest member of the family is 5 years old.
“It’s crazy trying to juggle living out on a little ranch and caring for the animals there, and everyone’s schedules,” Siebert said. “It’s crazy, but it’s a lot of fun. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
