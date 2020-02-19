CHEYENNE – Kaitlyn Migneault was nervous about competing at the Simplot Games indoor track meet Saturday in Pocatello, Idaho.
It wasn’t the prestigious nature of the meet that filled the Cheyenne Central senior’s stomach with butterflies. And it wasn’t the high level of competition that put her on edge. She had grown accustomed to those elements of the meet in her two prior trips to the event.
Migneault was nervous about whether the rash of scratch throws she had at her last meet were going to follow her to southeast Idaho.
“The meet before Simplot, all of my throws went out of sector, so I didn’t even get a distance,” Migneault said. “I was stressed because I didn’t want to do that again.”
Migneault uncorked some solid throws during warmups, and carried that into the competition. Her top throw of 41 feet, 7 inches was nearly two feet better than her nearest competitor, helping Migneault win the title and earn Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
Migneault’s best marked throw was a personal record by five inches. But she feels like that wasn’t even her best throw of the day.
“To be honest, I didn’t even think it was going to go that far,” she said. “My throw felt weird when I released it. My warmup throws felt and looked even better.
“I wish I could have had one of my warmup throws measured because I think those would have been an even bigger (personal record).”
Migneault – who has signed a national letter of intent to throw at NCAA Division I Charleston Southern – is working to refine her technique so she is slower through the ring and using both legs to get more power behind her throws.
“She tends to keep her left foot in the air, and doesn’t get it to the ground really fast,” Lady Indians coach Bruce Mowry said. “Instead of having her weight where it needs to be, it ends up over her front foot.
“She has been doing a better job of staying on her right foot and using her entire body to propel the ball.”
In order to refine her technique, Migneault has had to slow down and be deliberate during practice. She speeds up little by little once she perfects her technique at each pace. That specific piece of her technique has long been a weakness, but one that could be overcome in other ways.
“Before this year, there were always other things we could work on, and we could let me not getting my left foot down slide,” Migneault said. “This year, we’ve been working really hard on getting that down because we feel it’s going to give me those extra few feet I need to really be successful.”
Migneault would like to crack the 43-foot barrier. It’s a mark Mowry said isn’t out of the question, considering how hard Migneault has worked during practice and in the weight room.
“Her PRing by five inches doesn’t sound like a lot, but all the work she does starts to add up week by week,” Mowry said. “It’s about making a steady improvement. She is on pace to do what she has wanted to do for a long time, which is throw 43 feet at the state meet.
“We’re in a good place.”
Others recognized for the efforts include:
-- Ben Banville and Boe Clayson, wrestling, Burns-Pine Bluffs: Banville, a senior, went 4-0 on the week with four pins. Clayson, also a senior, was 4-0 with two pins.
-- Ky Buell, girls basketball, Cheyenne East: The senior guard averaged 30 points and eight rebounds to help the No. 2-ranked Lady Thunderbirds go 1-1 on the week.
-- Lawson Lovering, boys basketball, Cheyenne Central: The junior forward averaged 18.5 points to help the No. 1-ranked Indians go 2-0 on the week.
-- Xavier McCord, boys basketball, East: The senior averaged 16 points and 10.5 rebounds to help the second-ranked Thunderbirds go 2-0 on the week.
-- Jaden Shelit, girls basketball, Pine Bluffs: The sophomore guard averaged 16.6 points to help the Lady Hornets go 3-0 on the week.
