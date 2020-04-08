CHEYENNE – Kaitlyn Migneault remained optimistic the COVID-19 pandemic wouldn’t keep her from pulling on a Cheyenne Central uniform and throwing shot put and discus one final season.
The senior continued to lift weights and do the few things she could to keep her technique sharp, even though school and team practices were on hold.
Migneault looked forward to long bus rides, long days spent at track meets, and battling teammate and friend Kyla Bush for the Class 4A discus and shot put state championships.
Migneault won’t get that opportunity after the Wyoming High School Activities Association officially canceled the spring sports season late Tuesday afternoon due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I know they’re doing what’s right because of COVID-19, but I’m really bummed out,” Migneault said. “I was really looking forward to competing, especially with (Bush). She didn’t do indoor track this season, so I was really looking forward to being with her during outdoor and having us push each other.
“I was excited to see where this season would go. I was hopeful we’d get some sort of season despite everything.”
Bush won the 4A discus title last spring, and took second in shot put. Migneault was fifth in shot and seventh in discus.
The WHSAA initially delayed the start of spring sports until April 6, and then pushed that back to April 30 to coincide with updated public health directives from Gov. Mark Gordon.
“We are not able to predict when it will be safe to resume spring sports, nor are we able to assure if any of our communities would be able to host any of our events,” the WHSAA wrote in a news release. “… As we all continue to adapt to the pandemic, academics need to be the focus of our students and schools to be able to complete a successful school year.
“Please realize that our highest priority, as always, is ensuring the health and safety of our students, schools and communities during this challenging time.”
Like Migneault, teams across the state were still trying to prepare themselves in the event there was a season. That included the Cheyenne South boys soccer team, which had 10 seniors on its roster.
“We’ve been sending our kids home workouts and workouts they can get online,” Bison coach Jeremy Francis said. “I talked to my captains just yesterday and told them, ‘You have to keep training because you never know what might happen.’
“We’ve been in contact with the kids nonstop on apps through the school district to keep them going just in case we had a season. None of us wanted to believe there wasn’t going to be a season.”
Each delay made Cheyenne East boys soccer coach Ryan Cameron more confident cancellation was on the horizon, but he said Tuesday’s news was still jarring.
“It’s heartbreaking for our seniors,” an emotional Cameron said. “We have 18 of those kids who have put in four years of time. And it’s not just four years between March and June – four solid years of going all the way around (the calendar). My heart just breaks for those kids. I’ll get a chance to come back and coach again, but they’ll never get the chance to come back and play high school soccer again.”
