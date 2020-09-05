20200829-spts-crosscountry-mc-8.JPG
Buy Now

Pine Bluffs-Burns runner Emma Gonzales runs toward the finish line during the Laramie County Invitational Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at North Cheyenne Community Park. Gonzalez finished fourth with a time of 21:40:94. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Junior Emma Gonzalez won the 5-kilometer Pine Bluffs-Burns Invitational in 20 minutes, 58.72 seconds on Friday.

Gonzalez’s Pine-Burns teammate Layne Burnett took second (22.02.55). Freshman Jordan Griess placed sixth (23:38.31).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.