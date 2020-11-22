CHEYENNE – State champion Cheyenne East had both the Wyoming Class 4A offensive and defensive players of the year this season.
Senior quarterback Graedyn Buell was voted 4A’s top offensive player for the second consecutive year. Senior defensive lineman Julian Vigil was tabbed the state’s defensive player of the year.
Buell led 4A in all-purpose and passing average. He averaged 336.1 all-purpose yards and 255.4 passing yards. Buell’s 80.7 rushing yards per game ranked seventh in the state. He threw 38 touchdown passes against just five interceptions. He also rushed for 15 scores.
Vigil recorded 95 tackles this season and averaged 16.5 defensive points per game, which ranked third in 4A. His 15 tackles for loss and nine sacks were both the most in the state.
Both players earned first team all-state honors for the Thunderbirds (11-1), who beat Thunder Basin (9-3) in the state championship game 29-15.
East senior Jackson Hesford and junior Gavin Goff were named to the all-state squad as both wide receivers and defensive backs. Hesford – who was an all-state pick in 2019 – ranked third in 4A in receiving average (66.8 yards per game). Goff was fifth in receiving average (55.7 ypg).
Hesford posted 57 tackles (28 solo) and three interceptions. Goff had 46 tackles (24 solo) and a pair of fumble recoveries.
Center Dakota Heckman and linebacker Trey Bower, both seniors, both earned all-state honors for the second time. Bower had 119 tackles (38 solo) and ranked fifth in 4A in defensive points per game (14.8 ppg).
Senior Jake Rayl earned all-state honors as a receiver. His 80.6 yards per game ranked second in the state, while his 12 touchdowns were the most of any receiver.
Senior defensive lineman Bradley Whitright was an at-large selection on the first team defense. He notched 55 tackles (18 solo) and a sack.
Cheyenne Central senior Andrew Johnson – who has verbally committed to the University of Wyoming – earned first team all-state honors as both a receiver and defensive back for the second consecutive season. He led 4A in receiving average at 105 yards per game. Defensively, Johnson was 11th in the state in defensive points after posting 45 tackles (18 solo). He also had six pass breakups, four blocked kicks and three interceptions.
Senior Carter Lobatos was an all-state pick as both a running back and linebacker. It’s the third time he has earned all-state honors as a linebacker, and the second as a running back. He rushed for 761 yards and nine touchdowns despite missing two full games and most of two others because of an injury. Lobatos had 78 tackles (26 solo), three pass breakups and two interceptions.
Senior center Jimmy Koenig and senior defensive lineman Joey Kostelecky were both all-state picks for the second time. Kostelecky posted 72 tackles (18 solo), two sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery.
The Indians (7-4) also had senior quarterback Andy Cummins named to the all-state team. Cummins was second in all-purpose and passing average. He averaged 238.6 yards overall and 236.9 through the air. Cummins threw for 21 touchdowns.
In Class 2A, Burns senior lineman Lincoln Siebert earned all-state honors.
Pine Bluffs had juniors Ty Sweeter and Reed Thompson and sophomores Stu Lerwick and Diego Paniagua named to the nine-man all-state squad.
Thompson and Sweeter were third and fourth, respectively, in the state in receiving average. Lerwick led nine-man in passing at 206.3 yards per game. Paniagua was seventh in the state in defensive points per game (18.4). He had 111 tackles (39 solo and seven for loss).
PREP FOOTBALL
ALL-STATE TEAMS
CLASS 4A
Offense
Cheyenne Central: QB Andy Cummins, sr.; WR Andrew Johnson, sr.; OL Jimmy Koenig, sr.; RB Carter Lobatos, sr.; Cheyenne East: QB Graedyn Buell, sr.; WR Gavin Goff, jr.; OL Dakota Heckman, sr.; WR Jackson Hesford, sr.; WR Jake Rayl, sr.; Kelly Walsh: AL Cam Burkett, jr.
Laramie: OL Matthew Maiava, sr.; RB Isaac Sell, sr.; Natrona County: RB Braxton Bundy, sr.; OL Brady Dutcher, sr.; P Harrison Taubert, sr.; Rock Springs: OL A.J. Kelly, sr.; TE Isaac Shoenfeld, jr.; Sheridan: OL Quinton Mangus, sr.; Thunder Basin: OL River Brisko, sr.; OL Nate Jones, sr.; WR Ty Myers, sr.; RB Jaxon Pikula, sr.; TE Dyse Shepard, sr.
Defense
Cheyenne Central: DB Andrew Johnson, sr.; DL Joey Kostelecky, sr.; LB Carter Lobatos, sr.;
Cheyenne East: LB Trey Bower, sr.; DB Gavin Goff, jr.; DB Jackson Hesford, sr.; DL Julian Vigil, sr.; AL Bradley Whitright, sr.; Natrona County: LB Dominic Bradach, sr.; DL Jace George, sr.; K Ben Hoppens, sr.; DB Kaeden Wilcox, jr.; Rock Springs: LB Cadon Shaklee, jr.; DL Isaac Shoenfeld, jr.; Sheridan: LB Hunter Goodwin, sr.; DL Quinton Mangus, sr.; DB Reese Osborne, sr.; KR Carter McComb, jr.; Thunder Basin: DL Gavin Carroll, sr.; DB Dylan Catlin, sr.; LB Michael Coleman, sr.; DL Brody Richardson, sr.
Offensive player of the year: Graedyn Buell, East.
Defensive player of the year: Julian Vigil, East.
CLASS 3A
Offense
Cody: RB Cody Phillips, QB Caleb Prior, TE Keaton Stone, OL Reese Ward, OL Jon Williams; Douglas: RB Keltan Ewing, OL Kody Micke, WR Rylan Wher; Green River: WR Dylan Taylor; Jackson: OL Matt Carney, RB Brody Hasenack, WR Sam Scott, QB Sadler Smith; Lander: OL Mason Hutson, RB Eli Mazurie; Powell: WR Jesse Trotter; Riverton: WR Lucas Engle, RB Trayton Hyatt; Star Valley: OL Lucas Chappell, QB Brant Nelson, OL Gabe Nield, RB Lane Oesch; Worland: WR Brock Douzenis, QB Rudy Sanford.
Defense
Buffalo: LB Hyrum Hatch, DB Calvin Rule; Cody: DL Daniel Gorman, DB Matt Nelson, DB Luke Talich, LB Nic Talich; Douglas: LB Gabe Borman, DL Dawson Curtis; Evanston: DL Derek Johnson, LB Jagger Mitchell; Green River: DL Jacob Schieve; Jackson: LB Colter Dawson, DL Will Pew; Lander: LB Julien Guina, DB Jack Sweeney; Powell: DB Riley Bennett, LB Toran Graham, DL Lane Schramek; Star Valley: DL JaAren Smith.
Specialists
Lander: Matisse Weaver; Powell: Hawkin Sweeney.
CLASS 2A
Big Piney: Kaden Raza; Burns: Lincoln Siebert; Big Horn: Carson Bates, Winfield Loomis, Josh Thompson; Cokeville: Nate Barnes, Ethan Bird, Tyler Moyes; Glenrock: Andrik Moreno; Kemmerer: A.Q. Peternal; Lovell: C.J. Lindsay, Myzek McArthur, Tyler Nichols; Lyman: Hansen Bradshaw, Preston Brewer, Jett Dickerson, Rho Mecham, Braxton Sabey, Carter Smith, McKay Smith, Joseph Turner; Mountain View: Hunter Meeks, Connor Micheli, Ashton Schofield, Bryson Walker; Newcastle: Kale Corley; Pinedale: Colby White; Thermopolis: Logan Cole; Tongue River: Tony Perfetti; Torrington: Beau Bivens, Dylan Dreiling, Rhiley Grubbs, Chase Miller, Cody Piece, Carson Schultz; Upton-Sundance: Brayden Bruce, Jess Claycomb, Wyatt Gillepsie, Brad Kruger; Wheatland: Jake Hicks, Kade Preuit, Adam Suko.
NINE-MAN
Pine Bluffs: Stu Lerwick, so.; Diego Paniagua, so.; Ty Sweeter, jr.; Reed Thompson, jr.;
Greybull: Jesus Hernandez, sr.; Lusk: Aiden Applegarth, jr.; Riley Blackburn, jr.; Jasper Caldera, sr.; Dayne Lamp, so.; Drake Lamp, sr.; Mylan Molzahn, jr.; Mason Wells, jr.; Lingle-Fort Laramie: Cooper Hill, sr.; Moorcroft: Zane Linder, jr.; Riverside: Cash Duncan, sr.; Rocky Mountain: Tyler Banks, sr.; Austin Haslem, sr.; Johnny Hilder, sr.; Zane Horrocks, sr.; Nate Minemyer, so.; Trace Moss, sr.; Taylor Winland, sr.; Saratoga: Teegan Love, sr.; Noah Rimmer, sr.; Zach Standard, sr.; Shoshoni: Nathon Cousineau, jr.; Kadon Dower, sr.; Kade Fike, sr.; Tryston Truempler, sr.; Southeast: Hayden Anderson, sr.; Sawyer Anderson, sr.; Ryan Clapper, jr.; Brant Fullmer, sr.; Harrison Hall, sr.; Bodie Herring, sr.; Cord Herring, jr.; Durward Randall, sr.; Ethan Steinhausen, sr.; Wind River: Colter Collver, sr.; Wright: Kayden Mack, sr.
Offensive player of the year: Drake Lamp, Lusk.
Defensive player of the year: Tryston Truempler, Shoshoni.
Lineman of the year: Harrison Hall, Southeast.
Coach of the year: Mark Bullington, Southeast.
Assistant coach of the year: Shawn Burkart, Southeast.
SIX-MAN
Burlington: Gideon George; Dubois: Max Claar; Encampment: Koye Gilbert, Dalton Peterson; Farson-Eden: Parker Clawson, Carson Jones, Colby Jones, Cree Jones, Triston Lamorie, Zander Reed; Guernsey-Sunrise: Justin Malcom; Hulett: Joseph Kennah; Kaycee: Dylan Fauber, Nathan Largent, Rhys Stafford; Meeteetse: Hadley Abarr, Dace Bennett, Kalvin Erickson, Tozai May; Snake River: Zander Risner.
Offensive player of the year: Triston Lamorie, Farson.
Defensive player of the year: Parker Clawson, Farson.
Coach of the year: Marvin Applequist, Farson.
CLASS 4A ALL-EAST CONFERENCE
*Indicates a unanimous selection.
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Cheyenne Central: QB *Andy Cummins, sr.; WR Andrew Johnson, sr.; OL Jimmy Koenig, sr.; RB Carter Lobatos, sr.; WR Brady Storebo, sr.; TE *Brock Storebo, sr.; WR Nathanial Talich, jr.; OL Collin Umali, sr.; Laramie: WR Garrett Dodd, sr.; OL Matthew Maiava, sr.; OL Michael Maiava, sr.; RB Isaac Sell, sr.; Natrona County: RB Braxton Bundy, sr.; OL Brady Dutcher, sr.; OL Jace George, sr.; WR Koby Kelly, sr.; *P Harrison Taubert, sr.; Sheridan: RB Isak Aksamit, sr.; AL *Colson Coon, so.; OL Chris Larson, jr.; QB Zach Koltiska, sr.; OL Quinton Mangus, sr.; TE Kyle Meinecke, sr.
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Cheyenne South: OL Dylan Choate, so.; QB Braeden Hughes, jr.; OL Kaidin Mondle, sr.;
Laramie: OL Julian Cortez, sr.; TE Gavin Kopp, sr.; OL Micah Maiava, sr.; RB Colter Nunn, sr.; Natrona County: WR Myllian Allison, sr.; OL Phil Bergman, sr.; WR Avery Cox, sr.; WR Robert Douglas, sr.; OL Colter Helm, sr.; TE Ben Hoppens, sr.; OL Brendyn Nelson, jr.; QB/AL Harrison Taubert, sr.; Sheridan: RB/P Colson Coon, so.; OL Justin Vela, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION OFFENSE
Cheyenne Central: RB Jadyn Cummings, sr.; OL Joey Kostelecky, sr.; OL Mark Martinez, sr.; T.J. Wilson, sr.; Cheyenne South: TE Kobe Barto, sr.; P Braeden Hughes, jr.; Laramie: OL Paul Crater, jr.; WR Jackson Devine, jr.; RB Grahm Jacques, jr.; QB Jake Vigen, sr.; Natrona County: RB Matthew Barrett, sr.; Sheridan: OL Francisco Gallegos, sr.; WR Cody Kilpatrick, jr.; WR Caiden Martin, sr.; WR Brock Steel, jr.; OL Gaige Vielhauer, sr.; OL Kahlil Rios, sr.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Cheyenne Central: DB *Andrew Johnson, sr.; DL Joey Kostelecky, sr.; LB Carter Lobatos, sr.; DB Nathanial Talich, jr.; DL Collin Umali, sr.; Laramie: LB Grahm Jacques, jr.; DL Matthew Maiava, sr.; LB Colter Nunn, sr.; Natrona County: LB Dominic Bradach, sr.; DL Jace George, sr.; K *Ben Hoppens, sr.; LB Jesse Raabe, sr.; DL D’Anthony Smith, sr.; DB Noah Valdez, sr.; DB Kaeden Wilcox, jr.; Sheridan: LB Hunter Goodwin, sr.; DL *Quinton Mangus, sr.; KR/PR *Carter McComb, jr.; LB Kyle Meinecke, sr.; LB Reese Osborne, sr.; DL Chili Tanner, sr.; AL *Matt Taylor, sr.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Laramie: DL Julian Cortez, sr.; DB Garrett Dodd, sr.; LB Gavin Kopp, sr.; KR/PR Isaac Sell, sr.; K David Tangeman, sr.; Natrona County: LB Beau Hawkins, jr.; DB Koby Kelly, sr.; DL Brenden Nelson, jr.; LB Preston Propp, jr.; KR/PR Kaeden Wilcox, jr.; Sheridan: LB Izak Aksamit, sr.; K Michael Greer, jr.; DB Zach Koltiska, sr.; DL Matt Taylor, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION DEFENSE
Cheyenne Central: LB Eli Castillo, jr.; DB Jadyn Cummings, sr.; LB Jarrod Dilly, sr.; DL Nathan Lundberg, sr.; DL Josh Mosley, sr.; Cheyenne South: DL Dylan Choate, so.; KR/PR Jalen Trujillo, so.; Laramie: DL Christopher Alvarez, jr.; DB Jackson Devine, jr.; DL Cooper Gray, jr.; DL Alex Ingle, sr.; DB Travis Judd, sr.; Natrona County: DL Cody Crawford, so.;
Sheridan: LB Xander Coon, sr.; DB Carter Dubberley, sr.; LB Michael Greer, jr.; DL Chris Larson, jr.; DL Ian Taylor, sr.
Defensive player of the year: *Carter Lobatos, Central.
Lineman of the year: *Quinton Mangus, Sheridan.
Offensive player of the year: *Andrew Johnson, Central.
Coach of the year: Mike Apodaca, Central.
CLASS 4A ALL-WEST CONFERENCE
*Indicates a unanimous selection.
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Cheyenne East: QB *Graedyn Buell, sr.; WR Gavin Goff, jr.; OL Dakota Heckman, sr.; WR *Jackson Hesford, sr.; OL Nathan Lamm, sr.; RB Cade Pugh, jr.; WR Jake Rayl, sr.; Campbell County: OL Taylor Foss, jr.; Kelly Walsh: RB Cam Burkett, jr.; WR Caleb Cokrum, sr.; OL Reno Watson, sr.; Rock Springs: OL A.J. Kelly, sr.; RB Collin Madsen, sr.; TE Isaac Schoenfeld, jr.; Thunder Basin: QB Ryan Baker, jr.; OL River Brisko, sr.; P *Garner Gauthier, sr.; OL Nate Jones, sr.; AL Hayden Lunberg, sr.; WR Ty Myers, sr.; OL Scott O’Dell, sr.; RB *Jaxon Pikula, sr.; TE Dyse Shepard, sr.
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Cheyenne East: OL Logan Kusler, sr.; P Dominic Lopez, jr.; OL Bradley Whitright, sr.;
Campbell County: TE Xander Beeson, sr.; RB Will Miller, jr.; Kelly Walsh: OL Carlos Enriquez, jr.; WR Dom Jahr, sr.; QB Trent Walker, sr.; Rock Springs: OL Kyan DeBernardi, sr.; QB/AL Brock Bider, jr.; OL Carter McBurnett, so.; WR Andrew Skorcz, jr.; Thunder Basin: WR Dylan Catlin, sr.; Kameron Engle, sr.; WR Andre Felton, sr.; RB Hayden Lunberg, sr.; RB Hunter Lunberg, sr.; TE Alex O’Dell, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION OFFENSE
Cheyenne East: OL Josiah Aragon, s.; WR Garet Schlabs, so.; AL Bradley Whitright, sr.; Campbell County: WR Dominique Bannister, sr.; OL Morgan Dykes, jr.; OL Kyler Harrison, sr.; WR Hunter Kramer, sr.; WR Tanner Lemm, sr.; AL Will Miller, jr.; WR Angel Nava, sr.; OL James Pelton, jr.; WR Remar Pitter, jr.; QB Kaden Race, sr.; OL Chance Robinson, sr.; RB Tim Verburg, jr.; Kelly Walsh: RB Collin Boroz, sr.; P Cam Burkett, jr.; OL Dom Gray, sr.; TE Korven Kaufmann, sr.; WR Gage Porter, sr.; WR Esaias Spillane, sr.; Rock Springs: OL Coleton Carlsen, jr.; OL Blake Harrison, sr.; P Collin Madsen, sr.; TE Cadon Shaklee, jr.; WR Avery O’Brien, sr.; Thunder Basin: WR Cade Ayers, jr.; OL Dillon Bannister, sr.; WR Ryan Jordan jr.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Cheyenne East: LB Trey Bower, sr.; LB Adrian Hernandez, sr.; DB Gavin Goff, jr.; DB *Jackson Hesford, sr.; Al Jaret Taylor, sr.; DL *Julian Vigil, sr.; DL Bradley Whitright, sr.;
Campbell County: LB Will Miller, jr.; AL Kaden Race, sr.; Kelly Walsh: DL Dom Gray, sr.; Rock Springs: DL A.J. Kelly, sr.; LB Cadon Shaklee, jr.; DB Andrew Skorcz, jr.; DL Isaac Shoenfeld, jr.; DB Daniel Suazo, sr.; Thunder Basin: DL Gavin Carroll, sr.; DB Dylan Catlin, sr.; LB Michael Coleman, sr.; DB Andre Felton, sr.; K *Garner Gauthier, sr.; LB Hunter Lunberg, sr.; KR Sergio Pelayo, sr.; DL Brody Richardson, sr.; DL Dyse Shepard, sr.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Cheyenne East: DL Cael Pugh, sr.; DB Kaleb Romero, jr.; K Garet Schlabs, so.; LB Jaret Taylor, sr.; Campbell County: DL Taylor Foxx, jr.; LB Korven Kaufmann, sr.; LB Hunter Kramer, sr.; DB Kaden Race, sr.; Kelly Walsh: DB Nathan Costallez, jr.; DL LaTrelle Montgomery, sr.; LB Siope Palepale, sr.; KR Esaias Spillane, sr.; Thunder Basin: DB Ryan Jordan, jr.; LB Hayden Lunberg, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION DEFENSE
Cheyenne East: LB Keagan Bartlett, so.; LB Nick Begeman, sr.; KR Jackson Hesford, sr.; DB Jake Rayl, sr.; Campbell County: DB Ian Carter, so.; DL Caden Dymond, jr.; K Corbin Hamilton, sr.; DL Kyler Hanson, sr.; DB Brady Tompkins, jr.; Kelly Walsh: DB Dom Jahr, sr.; DL Chase Orberg, jr.; HM Siope Palepale, sr.; Rock Springs: LB Kelton Bournazian, jr.; DL Kyan DeBernardi, sr.; DL Jake Eddy, jr.; DB Tommy Faigl, jr.; K Collin Madsen, sr.; KR Andrew Skorcz, jr.; Thunder Basin: DL River Brisko, sr.; DB Ethan Cox, jr.; KR Isaiah Haliburton, jr.; DL Nate Jones, sr.; DL Gavin Lubovinsky, jr.; DB Ty Myers, jr.; DL Alex O’Dell, sr.; DL Scott O’Dell, sr.; DB Sergio Pelayo, sr.; DB Jaxon Pikula, sr.; LB Caden Randall, jr.
Defensive player of the year: *Julian Vigil, East.
Lineman of the year: Brody Richardson, Thunder Basin.
Offensive player of the year: *Graedyn Buell, East.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.