CHEYENNE – Rylee Jo Ward scored 20 points, while D.J. Kaur added 15 to help the Burns girls rally for a 54-52 win over visiting Rawlins on Friday night.
The Lady Broncs trailed 21-13 after the first quarter, and 31-26 at halftime.
“(Rawlins) shot lights out from the start, and we dug ourselves a hole,” Burns coach Barry Ward said. “Our first lead came with about 3 minutes to go in the game.
“Jaden (Gipfert) was in foul trouble a lot of the game, and that hurt us. But (Kaur) stepped in and played huge.”
Gipfert pulled down a team-best nine rebounds, while Madison Thompson had eight. Ward added six rebounds, five assists and five steals.
Rawlins was led by senior forward Mckenzie Earle’s 22 points. Brooke Palmer added 12.
Burns (4-5) plays at Torrington at 4 p.m. today.
BURNS 54, RAWLINS 52
Rawlins…… 21 10 11 10 – 52
Burns…… 13 13 12 16 – 54
Rawlins: Bro. Larson 6, Palmer 12, Scheel 1, Earl 22, Edwards 7, Lonn 4.
Burns: J. Griess 0, Smith 2, Love 0, Thompson 6, A. Griess 0, Gipfert 5, K. Gallegos 2, Mo. Mosley 4, R. Ward 20, Kaur 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.