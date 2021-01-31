CHEYENNE – Burns-Pine Bluffs junior Emma Gonzalez won the 1,600-meter run at the Thunder Basin Invite on Saturday in Gillette.
She finished the 1,600 in 5 minutes, 28.27 seconds. Gonzalez placed third in the 800 (2:33.40). She also joined Layne Burnett, Kayla Clark and Grace Steenbergen on the runner-up 4x800-meter relay team (11:08.86).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.