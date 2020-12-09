CHEYENNE – Soccer was Jaden Gipfert’s first love.
She started playing the sport as a kindergartner and eventually worked her way onto the Cheyenne Sting competitive teams as a defender. Aside from a few flirtations with traveling basketball in elementary school, Gipfert never gave much thought to playing anything else.
That changed prior to her eighth grade year, when her mother suggested she give the offerings for other sports at Burns Junior High a chance. Gipfert’s inexperience was evident. She couldn’t do many of the simple things her teammates could, like dribbling between her legs or behind her back. There also were a few times she found herself playing defense when her team was on offense.
“In her defense, soccer is a fast-paced sport, but the possessions last longer,” Burns coach Barry Ward said. “In basketball, the possessions change bang-bang and there were a few times she got confused.”
Gipfert has come a long way in the past four years.
The senior averaged 6.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game to help Burns go 7-17 last season. The 5-foot-8 guard saw the court as a freshman, averaging 1.6 points. She upped that to 5.9 points and 4.3 rebounds as a sophomore.
Gipfert thought she might play a lot at the junior varsity level and see limited time on varsity during her freshman and sophomore campaigns. The opposite happened.
“Playing varsity my freshman year was kind of intimidating, because I was playing with a lot of older girls who were a lot more skilled than I was,” Gipfert said. “That year taught me how to be a better teammate and what to look for. It brought my basketball IQ up quite a bit.
“I learned not to get mad at myself because it doesn’t help my team. I would get really mad at myself, and then I would foul. I had to stop doing that.”
Gipfert is also a standout high jumper for the Lady Broncs’ track team. And she excels as a hitter on the volleyball court. That athleticism has made her invaluable on the basketball floor.
“She is a tremendous athlete, and one of the most versatile kids I have coached,” Ward said. “She is a real utility player who can play all five spots on the court.
“If our bigs get into foul trouble, we can move Jaden down to the block. If we need her to step out and shoot the ball, she can go be a wing.”
Gipfert’s soccer days might be in the past, but the traits she learned there are still present.
“I’m not a big soccer guy, but I know it teaches kids a lot about spacing that applies to other sports,” Ward said. “We have a number of kids who have played basketball here that were big-time soccer players. They just see the game differently.”
