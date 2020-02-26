CHEYENNE – The video of Xavier McCord’s dunk during Cheyenne East’s win over Laramie has been shared by a handful of popular basketball Twitter accounts.
The clip – first tweeted by Thunderbirds assistant Sly Johnson – hasn’t gone viral, but it is starting to pick up steam. And for good reason.
McCord caught an outlet pass on a fast break, took one dribble and launched himself toward the rim just as Laramie junior Christian Mickelson slid into his path, trying to draw a charge. McCord made contact with Mickelson as he stretched his right arm to the hoop and threw down a dunk, but not enough contact to be whistled for a foul.
“I had never had someone try to take a charge on me like that, so I tried to go at him without fouling him,” McCord said. “It turned out to be a nice little dunk.”
The fact McCord describes a poster-worthy move as a “nice little dunk” shows how far the senior has come during his East career. Highlight-reel dunks have become commonplace, as have 20-point games.
“It’s just a normal part of my game now,” McCord said. “I’m happy when I dunk, but I don’t really get excited, and I don’t really celebrate them. I get excited when I see my teammates, coaches and the East fans celebrating the dunks.”
The slam that is garnering McCord attention on social media accounted for two of the 26 points he scored during East’s 81-59 win over Laramie. He added another 23 during the T-Birds’ 80-54 victory over Cheyenne South.
Those efforts earned McCord Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
Few things McCord does in games surprise East coach Rusty Horsley. He has seen McCord’s full repertoire of dunks over nearly two seasons of practice. Horsley also has seen McCord working to fine tune parts of his game that don’t thrill fans as much as a high-flying slam.
“His turnaround jump shot has become nearly unstoppable because he jumps so high when he shoots it,” Horsley said. “His vertical is so good that there’s almost no way to block it, or get a hand up in his face.
“He has developed great touch with it, and is scoring quite a few points off that. Our kids also are doing a great job of getting him the ball when he has the opportunity to showcase that shot.”
McCord has modeled his turnaround jumper after former East teammate Erik Oliver’s.
“I always thought I had a decent mid-range game, and then I saw how much Erik was able to change the game with his turnaround and his mid-range stuff,” McCord said. “He almost made it look easy. I thought it was something I definitely needed to work on over the summer and bring into my game.”
The mid-range jump shot has largely fallen out of favor with this generation of basketball players, which makes it an even deadlier weapon, Horsley said.
“It’s almost become a thing of the past, but you can get a lot of points off that because kids aren’t really sure how to guard that,” the coach said. “Developing that mid-range shot has really improved (McCord’s) game.”
McCord is averaging a team-best 17.9 points for the No. 2-ranked T-Birds (17-4 overall, 4-1 Class 4A Southeast Quadrant). He also led East in rebounding and blocks heading into last week’s games with averages of 9.1 and 1.7, respectively.
A lack of true big men has forced the 6-foot-5 McCord to play inside and shoot a few 3-pointers the past three seasons. He knows he is going to be a guard or wing when he signs to play in college this spring, which is why he is working to improve his outside shooting.
“I have to have an overall game if I’m going to play in college, so I’m working on everything – defending, getting to the hoop, mid-range and shooting the 3,” he said. “I don’t shoot 3s often, but I want that shot to get nice, too.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Ben Banville and Boe Clayson, wrestling, Burns-Pine Bluffs: Banville, a senior, went 3-0 and took first in the 195-pound weight class at the Class 3A East Regional on Saturday in Buffalo.
Clayson, also a senior, went 4-0 to win the 170-pound crown.
n Ky Buell, girls basketball, Cheyenne East: The senior guard averaged 18.5 points to help the No. 2-ranked Lady Thunderbirds to wins over Laramie and Cheyenne South.
n Amira Cummings, girls indoor track and field, Cheyenne East: The senior won the 55-meter dash at the Basin Nation Invitational with a school-record time of 7.39 seconds. She also took second in pole vault by clearing 11 feet.
n Justus Golding and Michael Shain, boys basketball, Pine Bluffs: Golding, a senior, averaged 23.5 points to help the Hornets to wins over Lusk and Lingle-Fort Laramie. That included 33-points against Lingle.
Shain, also a senior, averaged 26 points in those games, with a high of 33 against Lusk.
n Jared Price, boys swimming, Cheyenne South: The junior won the 500-yard freestyle championship at the Wyoming Class 4A state meet Saturday in Laramie. He finished in 4 minutes, 56.05 seconds. He also placed second in the 200-yard freestyle (1:47.41).
n Jordan Stoddard, girls indoor track and field, Cheyenne Central: The sophomore won the 400-meter dash (1 minute, 1.71 seconds) and high jump (5 feet, 4 inches) and took third in the 200 (27.26) at the Basin Nation Invitational.
n Brady Storebo, boys basketball, Cheyenne Central: The junior averaged 20 points to help the top-ranked Indians beat Laramie and Cheyenne South.
n Landon Trujillo, Amos Solano, Jackson Hesford, Cade Happold, Keagan Bartlett and Bradley Whitright, wrestling, Cheyenne East: Trujillo went 4-0 and won the 113-pound championship at the Class 4A East Conference tournament Saturday at Central.
Hesford also went 4-0 en route to the 160-pound title. Solano (120 pounds), Happold (182) and Bartlett (195) all went 3-0 to win their respective weight classes. Whitright won both of his bouts to claim the 220-pound crown.
n Johnathan Vroman, wrestling, Cheyenne Central: The senior went 4-0 and won the 145-pound weight class at the Class 4A East Conference tournament Saturday at Central.
