Jaden Shelit

Jaden Shelit

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – The Pine Bluffs volleyball team defeated Lusk in three sets on Friday. The Hornets won 25-11, 25-11, 25-15.

Jaden Shelit paced the team 11 kills, two aces and 12 digs. Alli Borgman added six kills and six blocks.

