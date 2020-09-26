CHEYENNE – Wheatland escaped Burns with a 25-18, 20-25, 25-20, 24-26, 15-13 victory on Friday.
“We made some mistakes at the wrong times, but the kids played really hard,” Broncs coach Shelle Rostad said. “Wheatland is really scrappy and played hard. This was a tough one. It was a great one to watch. We’re starting to come together.”
