CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East overcame a 21-0 deficit to pick up a 42-32 dual victory Thursday in Gering, Nebraska.
Tyler Dorrell got the Thunderbirds on the scoreboard with an 8-7 decision at 152 pounds. That started a string of six consecutive wins for East. During that stretch, Jackson Hesford (160 pounds), Keagan Bartlett (182), Dominic Lopez (195) and Bradley Whitright (220) all picked up pins. Blaise Ronnau won a 5-0 decision at 170.
