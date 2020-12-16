CHEYENNE – Jared Price is one of the best distance swimmers in Wyoming.
The Cheyenne South senior has a strong case for being the best.
He won the Class 4A state championship in the 500-yard freestyle, and was the state runner-up in the 200 free.
On Saturday, Price proved he is more than a one-trick pony. Price was the overall winner at the Laramie Pentathlon, an event that featured the 100 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, 100 butterfly and 50 free.
Those efforts earned Price Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
“He is still going to be one of the best distance swimmers in the state, but there are a lot of things we can throw him into and he is going to be absolutely competitive,” Bison coach Jason Garman said. “He was always super-competitive in sprints at club meets, but he has taken another jump.
“He has gone from being competitive to winning those races.”
Price had the top time in the 100 free (50.03 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1:04.59). He was second in the 100 back (57.94) and 100 fly (57.15) and had the third-fastest time in the 50 free (23.74).
Price blew his goal for the 100 breast out of the water and fell just short of his goal in the 100 free.
“I was hoping for a 1:10 or 1:08 at best in the breast, but I kind of pulled that 1:04 out of thin air,” he said. “That surprised me and my whole team. To get a personal record at the start of the season when I’m still trying to get into shape is pretty amazing.
“I wanted to go under 50 seconds in the 100 free, but it just didn’t happen. That gives me something to work for.”
COVID-19 reduced the field at the Laramie Pentathlon from every 4A school to just South, Laramie, Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East. Many of the other schools from the state’s largest classification competed at the Gillette Pentathlon. A quick glance at the results from that meet showed Garman that Price’s times would have had him in the hunt for the individual title there, too.
Fewer teams at the season-opening event meant swimmers had less time to recover between events, making Price’s weekend all the more impressive.
“The pentathlon is already pretty challenging, but he probably only had 25 minutes between each event,” Garman said. “It’s bang-bang-bang and you just have to get through it. That’s where some of his distance background helped. He is used to swimming tired.”
Price wants to be known as more than a distance swimmer. He knows he can’t be a specialist if he is going to achieve one of his biggest goals.
“If I go to college and I’m only a distance swimmer, I do them no good,” he said. “It’s beneficial to have that sprint training in my background.”
Price was already serious about his training before winning state, but Garman has seen him approach the sport with even more fervor since claiming his crown. Price credits Garman for helping bring the best out of him.
“He always says that you can’t just love winning, you also have to hate losing,” Price said. “I realized I like winning, but I have also started to hate losing.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
– Keagan Bartlett, Jackson Hesford and Blaise Ronnau, wrestling, Cheyenne East: Bartlett, a sophomore, 195-pounder, went 5-0 with three pins and a major decision at the Charlie Lake Duals.
Hesford, a senior 160-pounder, was 4-0 with two pins and a major decision.
Ronnau, a senior, was 4-0 with two pins while wrestling at 170 and 182 pounds.
– Graedyn Buell, boys basketball, East: The senior averaged 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists per game to help the Thunderbirds to wins over Star Valley and Rock Springs.
– Baylee Delbridge, girls basketball, Cheyenne Central: The senior guard scored 17 points to help the Lady Indians to a 43-34 victory over Star Valley in their lone game of the week.
– Stu Lerwick and Reed Thompson, boys basketball, Pine Bluffs: Lerwick, a sophomore, averaged 16 points per game to help the Hornets go 2-1 at the Burns Winter Classic.
Thompson, a junior, averaged 16.7 points in those games.
– Boden Liljedahl, girls basketball, East: The sophomore guard scored 18 points to help the Lady Thunderbirds beat Star Valley 55-36 in their only game of the week.
– Lawson Lovering, Brady Storebo and Nathanial Talich, boys basketball, Central: Lovering, a senior, averaged 18.5 points to help the Indians pick up wins over Rock Springs and Star Valley.
Storebo, a senior, averaged 20.5 points in those contests.
Talich, a junior, averaged 22 points in those games.
– Nathan Lundberg, wrestling, Central: The senior went 4-0 with three pins while wrestling at 170 and 182 pounds during the Charlie Lake Duals.
– Rylee Jo Ward, girls basketball, Burns: The junior guard averaged 20.5 points and eight rebounds to help the Lady Broncs go 1-1 at the Burns Winter Classic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.