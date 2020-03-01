CASPER – Bradley Whitright walked back to the center of the mat wearing a quizzical look on his face and his palms held upward.
The Cheyenne East junior had just been issued a stall warning with 1 minute, 30 seconds remaining the third period of the 220-pound championship bout of the Class 4A state wrestling tournament.
Another stalling call would give Kelly Walsh’s Phoenix Buske a point and knot the score.
Whitright wasn’t worried. He didn’t need to be.
Seconds later, Whitright caught Buske as he attempted a takedown and turned that into a pin in 4:46.
“I knew he was going to shoot, so I wanted to catch him with his head down and go for something,” Whitright said. “I caught him and just went for it, and it worked out.
“I am pretty good at throwing, and my arms locked up perfectly and I just went with it. Our coaches are always telling us to stick them when we get the chance, so I was happy to get the pin.”
Whitright turning Buske’s shot to his advantage is a microcosm of what he has done all season, East coach Thad Trujillo said.
“He is such a good position wrestler, and he somehow finds a way to get his hips back when guys have him beaten and are deep in on shots,” he said. “He was able to catch Buske on his heels and capitalize on it.”
The Thunderbirds finished third in the team standings with 202 points. Kelly Walsh won the state title with 211, while Green River was third with 208.5.
Green River was announced as the state champion, but Kelly Walsh was awarded the title after a scoring error was discovered.
East went into the finals leading the team race. It had four finalists, but juniors Landon Trujillo (113 pounds) and Jackson Hesford (160) and senior Amos Solano (120) dropped their bouts.
Green River won five of its six finals. Kelly Walsh also picked up four individual titles in seven attempts.
“I’m always going to look back and think we could have scored another point here or there,” Thad Trujillo said. “We didn’t do very well in the medal rounds, but I’m proud of how our guys did. Hats off to Green River, though, they really earned the title.”
Landon Trujillo trailed 7-0 after two periods against Green River’s Dominic Martinez. Martinez nearly got near-fall points late in the first, and ended up getting back points as time expired in the second. However, Trujillo was never in danger of being pinned.
“He got off to a good start. He knew what he wanted to do and did it,” Landon said. “There was a lot on the line, so I gave it all I had and kept fighting for my team. I tried to wrestle like I had nothing to lose.”
Landon scored a reversal with 1:29 remaining to cut Martinez’s lead to 7-2, but couldn’t get any closer.
Solano – the defending champion at 120 – grabbed the lead early in his bout with Green River’s Clayson Mele by sliding between Mele’s legs, getting behind him and taking him down. Solano pushed his lead to 4-1 with a takedown midway through the first.
Mele closed the gap to 4-3 with a takedown midway through the second period. Solano was trying to escape near the edge of the mat when Mele turned him to his back and scored a pin in 3:55.
“I was in a deep shot, and Green River likes to be more defensive and wait for guys to shoot,” Solano said. “I got a single-leg in and the next thing I knew, I was on my back. I’ll have to go back and watch the video because I’m not really sure how it happened.”
Hesford trailed Kelly Walsh’s Kevin Anderson 2-1 after the first period of their 160-pound championship bout. He got a quick escape to start the second period and pull even at 2-2.
Hesford pulled ahead 4-2 midway through the second by turning a shot to Anderson’s left leg into a double-leg takedown.
Anderson trimmed Hesford’s lead to 4-3 with an escape late in the second.
Hesford allowed him to escape to start the third, tying the score 4-4.
“I’m not really good on top, so I decided to let him up and see what I could get from my feet,” Hesford said.
Hesford avoided a takedown with 1:13 remaining, and nearly avoided another with 22 seconds remaining before Anderson was able to finish the shot.
“This stings, but it doesn’t define me,” said Hesford, who also took second at 152 pounds in 2019. “I’m just going to keep moving forward, keep working hard and see what happens next year.”
East had seniors David Stice (113) and Lucas Mizel (195), junior Blaise Ronnau (170) and freshman Keagan Bartlett (195) all take third. Seniors Bryson Vasquez (126) and Cade Happold (182) finish fourth. Aidan Martin (138), Jason Hoskins (145) and Cade Pugh (152) also finished sixth for East.
Cheyenne Central took ninth in Class 4A.
Senior Johnathan Vroman rallied from a semifinal loss and won two bouts to finish third at 145 pounds. Seniors Isaac Lopez (106) and Adam Roberts (113) placed fourth. Junior Nathan Lundberg was fifth at 152 pounds.
Cheyenne South was 11th, with juniors Blakely Blanchard (170) and Gideon Hanson (220) placing fifth and sixth, respectively.
Burns’ Banville takes second
Burns-Pine Bluffs senior Ben Banville fought out of trouble on two separate occasions, but his last reversal came too late for him to capitalize on it during an 8-5 loss to Star Valley’s Trent Clark in the Class 3A 195-pound final.
Banville led 2-0 early in the second period before Clark turned a reversal into a cradle and a two-point near-fall for a 4-2 lead. Banville gained another point on a technical violation for locked hands to go into the third period trailing 4-3.
Clark started the third period with a reversal and a two-point near-fall for an 8-3 lead. Banville kicked out of a pin attempt and got a reversal to narrow Clark’s lead to 8-5.
Burns was eighth in the 17-team 3A field. Star Valley won the title with 244 points.
Burns also got a third-place finish from junior Lincoln Siebert at 285 pounds, and a fourth-place effort from senior Boe Clayson at 170. Sophomore Logan Branigan was sixth at 138 pounds.
PREP WRESTLING
CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT
Team Scores
1. Kelly Walsh 211; 2. Green River 208.5; 3. Cheyenne East 202; 4. Thunder Basin 189; 5. Natrona County 185; 6. Sheridan 156; 7. Evanston 100.5; 8. Rock Springs 100; 9. Cheyenne Central 84; 10. Campbell County 74; 11. Cheyenne South 35; 12. Laramie 33.
Cheyenne Central results
106 pounds: I. Lopez, fourth, 3-2; Bomhoff 0-2; 113: Roberts, fourth, 3-2; 132: Bates 2-2; 138: Kopf 1-2; 145: Vroman, third, 4-1; King 0-2; 152: N. Lundberg, fifth, 4-2; Gilliam 1-2; 160: Miller 0-2; Rentz 1-2; 170: Nichols 0-2; 182: J. Dilly 2-2; 195: Axelson 0-2; Brubeck 0-2; 285: Bjorkquist 1-2.
Cheyenne East results
106 pounds: A. Ronnau 0-2; 113: Trujillo, second, 3-1; Stice, third, 4-1; 120: Solano, second, 3-1; Mihalek 1-2; 126: Vasquez, fourth, 3-2; Musson 1-2; 132: Mead 1-2; 138: Martin, sixth, 3-3; Dorrell 2-2; 145: Hoskins, sixth, 3-3; 152: Cade Pugh, sixth, 3-3; Scott 2-2; 160: Hesford, second, 3-1; Cael Pugh 2-2; 170: B. Ronnau, third, 4-1; Eldridge 1-2; 182: L. Mizel, third, 4-1; C. Happold, fourth, 3-2; 195: K. Bartlett, third, 4-1; Pino 1-2; 220: Whitright, first, 4-0; Bower 2-2; 285: Gipfert 2-2; G. Aumiller 1-2.
Cheyenne South results
113 pounds: J. Trujillo 1-2; Shrove 1-2; 120: Robinett 1-2; G. Trujillo 1-2; 126: Gregory 0-2; J. Soden 0-2; 132: Ja. Wood 1-2; Weber 0-2; 138: Hedum 0-2; 160: Mefford-Owens 0-2; 170: B. Blanchard, fifth, 4-2; 182: Orozco 0-2; 220: Hanson, sixth, 3-3; 285: Serena 1-2.
CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT
Team Scores
1. Star Valley 244, 2. Douglas 198; 3. Worland 168.5; 4. Powell 158.5; 5. Lyman 117; 6. Cody 116; 7. Pinedale 107.5; 8. Burns-Pine Bluffs 94; 9. Riverton 87; 10. Rawlins 69; 11. Buffalo 59; 12. Newcastle-Upton 58; 13. Wheatland 56.5; 14. Lander 47; 15. Jackson 46; 16. Mountain View 40; 17. Torrington 30.
Burns-Pine Bluffs results
106 pounds: B. Smith 0-2; 113: Cathcart 1-2; C. Smith 0-2; 120: L. Stockton 0-2; 126: James 0-2; 138: Lo. Branigan, sixth, 3-3; C. Manlove 0-2; 145: C. Stockton 0-2; 152: Cudney 1-2; Paniagua 0-2; 160: Miller 2-2; 170: Clayson, fourth, 3-2; Blosmo 0-2; 182: Thurin 2-2; C. Winslow 1-2; 195: Banville, second, 3-1; Keslar 0-2; 220: Co. Haws 2-2; B. Winslow 0-2; 285: Siebert, third, 4-1; Ca. Haws 1-2.
CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT
Team Scores
1. Moorcroft 203.5; 2. Lovell 137; 3. Shoshoni 129; 4. Cokeville 119; 5. Southeast 117.5; 6. Thermopolis 114; 7. Wright 113.5; 8. Greybull-Riverside 112; 9. Kemmerer 110; 10. Wind River 104; 11. Hulett 96.5; 12. Lusk 81.5; 13. Glenrock 80.5; 14. Big Piney 76.5; 15. Lingle-Fort Laramie 57; 16. Rocky Mountain 46.5; 17. Tongue River 31; 18. Sundance 26; 19. Saratoga 21.5; 20. Hanna-Elk Mountain 14; 21. Dubois 4; 22. Wyoming Indian 3.
