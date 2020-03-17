The Wyoming High School Activities Association has extended its suspension of activities until at least April 6 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The WHSAA also is prohibiting schools from conducting practice during that moratorium. The decision came after Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow recommended schools close until April 3.
“If and when we do resume spring sports, we will hold to the nine-day practice rule and count any practices from last week,” the WHSAA said in a release. “Golf and tennis will not begin until the suspension is lifted and will need to meet the same practice rule as in the past.”
On Friday, the WHSAA announced it would cease all extracurricular events until at least March 28, but was leaving decisions about practice up to individual school districts.
