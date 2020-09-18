CHEYENNE – The Wyoming High School Activities Association announced Thursday that the Wyoming Department of Health has approved its plans to start basketball and wrestling on time.
Practices are scheduled to start Nov. 23.
“We continue to learn, monitor and adjust as we navigate through the current pandemic,” WHSAA Commissioner Ron Laird said in a news release. “… With these two sports being indoors and considered contact sports, it will provide new challenges for all involved. This will again take a concerted effort, and the goal, as is has been this fall, will be able to successfully complete the seasons. We believe the recommended restrictions will enhance our opportunity to achieve that goal.”
Among the recommendations for wrestling is that all competitions will be duals, and there will be no multiple-day invitational tournament in or out of state. Teams may have multiple duals per day, but only two teams are allowed in a gym at a time. Those duals must be scheduled to allow sufficient time for cleaning and sanitizing.
Teams will be limited to two days of competition per week. Face coverings are optional while wrestling, but are strongly encouraged before and after contests for coaches and athletes.
During practice, the same wrestlers should train together in pods to help with contact tracing, should it become necessary.
Practicing in pods also has been recommended for basketball.
There will be no multi-day tournaments, but teams can play more than one game per day. Teams will be limited to 18 games, but they can count up to three two-game days as one contest for that limit.
It is recommended teams suit up no more than 12 players, limit bench personnel and assign seats on the bench.
Boys swimming and diving will follow the same guidelines girls swimming teams have followed this fall. Recommendations are still being made for indoor track and field.
The WHSAA board of directors will evaluate options for state tournaments at its next board meeting Sept. 29.
