Poor air quality caused by the Mullen Fire burning west of Laramie could force changes to the Cheyenne high school football schedule.
If the air quality index exceeds 175 parts per million Friday morning, the No. 5-ranked Rock Springs at Cheyenne South game would be moved to Saturday in Rock Springs. The Tigers would then visit Cheyenne the next two seasons.
A decision on the matchup between No. 3 Cheyenne East and top-ranked Cheyenne Central would be made by 2 p.m. Friday. If the AQI exceeds 175, the game would be moved to noon Saturday. If the AQI is still poor Saturday morning, the game would be moved to a 6 p.m. kickoff in Douglas.
