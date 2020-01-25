CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central boy’s swimming team took eight events to top Cheyenne East 125.5-59.5 on Friday night at Central.
Nick Allen won the 100-yard backstroke (59.31 seconds), as well as on part of the 200-yard freestyle relay team (1:35.58). Ethan Merrill won the 50-yard freestyle in 23.94, and swam on the winning 200-yard medley relay team (1:46.67). Matt Pietsch, who was also on the 200-yard medley relay, took the 100-yard butterfly in 56.44.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.