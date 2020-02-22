Cheyenne East’s Jordan Golding swims in the 200 yard IM in the WHSAA State Swimming meet Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in the Laramie High School Natatorium. The state meet will conclude Saturday with the finals. Nadav Soroker/Laramie Boomerang
Cheyenne Central swimmer Riley Roedel points across the pool as Aaron Hood holds Adrian, a team mascot and plastic duck, while they cheer on their teammates in the 200 yard IM in the WHSAA State Swimming meet Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in the Laramie High School Natatorium. The state meet will conclude Saturday with the finals. Nadav Soroker/Laramie Boomerang
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central boys swimming and diving team had 13 individuals and three relay teams qualify for the finals of the Class 4A state meet in Laramie.
Freshman Ethan Merrill touched the wall second in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 3.52 seconds). Sophomore Carson Birge was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.52) and fifth in the 200 IM (2:07.11). Senior Nick Allen was fourth in the 50 freestyle (22.23) and sixth in the 100 free (49.37). Senior Logan Schaad was second in the 100 backstroke (54.37 seconds), sixth in the 200 IM (2:09.12)
