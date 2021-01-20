CHEYENNE — The relay team of Matt Pietsch, Carson Birge, Ethan Merrill, and Connor Shuck placed first in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:35.36 to help the Cheyenne Central boys swimming and diving team to a quad dual win Tuesday over Cheyenne South, Cheyenne East and Laramie.
Merrill clocked in first in the 50-yard freestyle (23.52) and Pietsch finished first in the 100-yard backstroke (58.68). Birge timed in first in the 100 breast (1:04.89) and Colin Clarke finished first in the 100 free (51.83) for the Indians.
