Matt Pietsch picked up two individual first place finishes for the Cheyenne Central boys swimming team in its dual against Lander on Wednesday.
Pietsch finished finished first in the 200 free (1:54.57) and the 100 fly (55.91).
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Matt Pietsch picked up two individual first place finishes for the Cheyenne Central boys swimming team in its dual against Lander on Wednesday.
Pietsch finished finished first in the 200 free (1:54.57) and the 100 fly (55.91).
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.