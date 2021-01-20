CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East senior Graedyn Buell, Cheyenne Central senior Andrew Johnson and Sheridan’s Quinton Mangus were announced as the Class 4A finalists for the Wyoming Chapter of National Football Foundation scholar-athlete of the year.
The NFF picks one back and one lineman from Wyoming’s three biggest football classifications as finalists, and two finalists from the nine-man and six-man classes. Those players earn a $1,200 scholarship. An overall winner from those finalists will get an additional $1,200 as Wyoming’s scholar-athlete of the year.
The scholar-athlete awards are based 40% on football ability, 40% on academic achievement and 20% on extracurricular activities and citizenship.
Buell and Johnson are 4A's back finalists, while Mangus is the lineman.
The Class 3A finalists are Cody’s Nic Talich (back) and Riverton’s Rylan Koehn (lineman). Class 2A’s finalists are Lovell’s C.J. Lindsay (back) and Mountain View’s Hunter Meeks (lineman). The nine-man finalists are Wind River’s Colter Collver and Southeast’s Bodie Herring, while Meeteetse’s Hadley Abarr and Encampment’s Dalton Peterson are the six-man selections.
