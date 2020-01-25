Laramie High senior Tyler Opie takes a shot Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in the Cheyenne Central Fieldhouse. The Cheyenne Central Indians defeat the Laramie High Plainsmen 64-33. Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Laramie High sophomore Trey Enzi tosses in a shot as the clock runs out Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in the Cheyenne Central Fieldhouse. The Cheyenne Central Indians defeat the Laramie High Plainsmen 64-33. Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central sophomore Nathaniel Talich jumps for a shot Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in the Cheyenne Central Fieldhouse. The Cheyenne Central Indians defeat the Laramie High Plainsmen 64-33. Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior Randall Thomas Lebeaumont takes a shot Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in the Cheyenne Central Fieldhouse. The Cheyenne Central Indians defeat the Laramie High Plainsmen 64-33. Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior Randall Thomas Lebeaumont takes a shot Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in the Cheyenne Central Fieldhouse. The Cheyenne Central Indians defeat the Laramie High Plainsmen 64-33. Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior Ryan Stampfi takes a shot Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in the Cheyenne Central Fieldhouse. The Cheyenne Central Indians defeat the Laramie High Plainsmen 64-33. Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Laramie High senior Tyler Opie snags the ball from Cheyenne Central junior Lawson Lovering Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in the Cheyenne Central Fieldhouse. The Cheyenne Central Indians defeat the Laramie High Plainsmen 64-33. Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Laramie High senior Tyler Opie takes a shot Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in the Cheyenne Central Fieldhouse. The Cheyenne Central Indians defeat the Laramie High Plainsmen 64-33. Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Laramie High sophomore Trey Enzi tosses in a shot as the clock runs out Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in the Cheyenne Central Fieldhouse. The Cheyenne Central Indians defeat the Laramie High Plainsmen 64-33. Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central sophomore Nathaniel Talich jumps for a shot Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in the Cheyenne Central Fieldhouse. The Cheyenne Central Indians defeat the Laramie High Plainsmen 64-33. Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior Randall Thomas Lebeaumont takes a shot Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in the Cheyenne Central Fieldhouse. The Cheyenne Central Indians defeat the Laramie High Plainsmen 64-33. Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior Randall Thomas Lebeaumont takes a shot Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in the Cheyenne Central Fieldhouse. The Cheyenne Central Indians defeat the Laramie High Plainsmen 64-33. Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior Ryan Stampfi takes a shot Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in the Cheyenne Central Fieldhouse. The Cheyenne Central Indians defeat the Laramie High Plainsmen 64-33. Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Laramie High senior Tyler Opie snags the ball from Cheyenne Central junior Lawson Lovering Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in the Cheyenne Central Fieldhouse. The Cheyenne Central Indians defeat the Laramie High Plainsmen 64-33. Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.