CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central boy’s swimming team qualified for the finals first in six events at the Class 4A East Conference prelims on Friday. East finished with two while South also had two.
Nick Allen finished first in the 50-yard freestyle (22.50 seconds) and the 100-yard freestyle (49.94). Logan Schaad swam the 100-yard backstroke in 58.20. Central had three relays top the field: the 200-yard medley relay in 1:43.22; the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:34.01; and the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:28.04.
