CHEYENNE – For the second time in three years, the Cheyenne Central girls indoor track and field team captured the state championship.
The Lady Indians won the team title with 95 points on Saturday in Gillette.
Kaitlyn Migneault won the state championship in shot put with a heave of 41 feet, 1.75 inches. Migneault was runner-up last winter and took fourth in 2018.
Central’s 4x400-meter relay team of Elizabeth Prescott, Sydney Morrell, McKell Brenchley and Jordan Stoddard placed first in 4 minutes, 8.29 seconds.
Kale Reisdorfer finished fourth in pole vault (10-6), while the Indians’ 1,600 sprint medley squad of Prescott, Alyssa Brenchley, Emma Reed and McKell Brenchley finished fifth (4:29.90). Reese Bradley (9.15 seconds) and Ainsley Basich (9.18) finished sixth and seventh, respectively, in the 55 hurdles.
Cheyenne East’s Amira Cummings earned a second-place finish in the 55 (7.43). She also placed third in pole vault (11-6). Hailey Marshall took fifth in shot put (36-6.75).
The Lady Thunderbirds finished seventh as a team with 24 points.
Cheyenne South took 14th as a team with 11 points.
On the boys side, Central placed fourth as a team with 63 points.
Andrew Johnson took second in the 55 (6.70) and was sixth in the 200 (23.31). Trevor Stephen was third in the 1,600 (4:31.71) and fourth in the 800 (2:00.61).
Central’s 4x4 relay team of Tristan Kneuppel, Brayden Kivisto, Stephen and Nicholas Sherbeyn was third (3:38.57), while its 4x2 squad of Will Monger, Junior Fuller, Sherbeyn and Johnson placed fourth (1:35.39). Tanner Bullock was third in shot put (50-6.25).
East’s Wade Pollock placed second in shot put (50-11.5).
Christian Anderton was seventh in the 400 (54.06), while Cactus Rogers was ninth in the 800 (2:05.43).
The T-Birds placed ninth as a team with 24 points. Sheridan won the team race with 117 points.
