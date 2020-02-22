Cheyenne Central senior Kenna Sallee attempts a shot Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Laramie High School. The Laramie Lady Plainsmen lost to the Cheyenne Central Lady Indians 54-34. Nadav Soroker/Laramie Boomerang
Laramie sophomore Janey Adair attempts a free throw Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Laramie High School. The Laramie Lady Plainsmen lost to the Cheyenne Central Lady Indians 54-34. Nadav Soroker/Laramie Boomerang
LARAMIE – The Laramie High girls basketball team is showing signs of playing the style coach Rod Tyson wants to see on both ends of the floor.
The only thing left to iron out is getting open looks to become made field goals, and not having shots fall against No. 2-ranked Cheyenne Central on Friday night was too much to overcome as the Lady Indians methodically pulled away for a 54-34 win at Plainsmen Gym during LHS’ senior night.
