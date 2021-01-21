CHEYENNE – In a fourth quarter that featured six lead changes and two ties, the Cheyenne Central girls were able to pull away from Cheyenne South in the waning minutes.

The fifth-ranked Lady Indians went on a 10-0 scoring run – which included six free throws – in the final two minutes to close out the game and secure a 54-45 victory at home.

Robert Munoz is writer for WyoSports. He can be reached at rmunoz@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter @rmunoz307.

