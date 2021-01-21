Cheyenne Central senior Kelsey Basart shoots a three during a girls varsity game against Cheyenne South Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, inside Central Fieldhouse. Central defeated South, 54 – 45. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne South senior Calysta Martinez drives toward the hoop during a girls varsity game against Cheyenne Central Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, inside Central Fieldhouse. Central defeated South, 54 - 45. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior Baylee Delbridge drives around flying Cheyenne South senior Calysta Martinez during a girls varsity game Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, inside Central Fieldhouse. Central defeated South, 54 - 45. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne South senior Andraya Dimas leads a fast break during a girls varsity game against Cheyenne Central Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, inside Central Fieldhouse. Central defeated South, 54 - 45. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
