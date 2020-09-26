CHEYENNE – In the first cross-town matchup of the 2020 football season, No.1-ranked Cheyenne Central jumped out to an early lead against Cheyenne South and never left off the gas.
The Indians topped the Bison, 62-15, Friday night to improve to 5-0 on the season.
There were few mistakes made by the Indians throughout the contest.
“Our real emphasis was trying to be clean throughout the whole game, we integrated some guys in to get them some time, and we got a little sloppy, but we were mostly able to play clean football,” Central coach Mike Apodaca said. “Overall, just real proud of the effort.”
Central didn’t hesitate to let its offensive weapons go to work early. It only took three plays and 71 seconds for the Indians to take a 7-0 lead when Andrew Cummins found Carter Lobatos for a 10-yard touchdown pass.
After holding South to a three-and-out, Jadyn Cummings increased the lead on Central’s next possession by taking a 63-yard run to the endzone and it was 14-0 Central with less than 4 minutes off the clock.
The Indians scored two more touchdowns in the opening quarter and took a 27-0 lead with them into the second period.
South (0-5) capitalized on one of those few Central mistakes as halftime approached. Bradley Feezer was in at quarterback for the Indians and fumbled the ball in the backfield, allowing South to secure its only turnover of the contest.
On the very next play, Braeden Hughes and the Bison’s triple option offense left the Indians a little lost, and Hughes found a wide-open Jeremiah Moyte running up the right sideline.
Moyte took the pass 44 yards for his first touchdown of the season.
“We were trying our best to match (Central) play for play,” South coach Dan Gallas said. “We had some really good plays and some things that caught them a little off guard and I was pleased with that.”
Central opened the second half by continuing to put points on the board. The visiting team scored 21 points in the third quarter to put the game out of reach including two scores with less than one minute to play in the third quarter.
Carter Lobatos ran his seventh touchdown of the season in from eight yards out with 52 seconds left of the quarter. On the first play of South’s next possession, the Bison fumbled and Nate Lundberg scored off a scoop-and-score to give the Indians a 55-8 lead heading into the fourth.
The Bison continued to battle and didn’t flop over, which is something they could have easily done. They moved the ball down the field and Gabe Trujillo found the endzone on a one-yard touchdown run for his first touchdown of the season.
“I was proud of our kids at the end and that they didn’t quit,” Gallas said. “They kept on playing, they kept battling, they kept fighting.
“We keep gaining more experience and we’re learning how to play the game. … We’re going to have our negatives and our pluses and we’re just going to keep on fighting.”
Sophomore Alex Fernandez capped the scoring for the game when he broke a run up the middle for a 65-yard touchdown and a 62-15 lead for Central.
The Indians had 510 yards of total offense. South finished with 201 total yards.
“Overall real proud of our effort,” Apodaca said. “What we’re hanging out hat on is we have a veteran group that shouldn’t need motivation from the coaches right now, they’ve got a great season going and they understand this isn’t the ultimate prize.
“Hopefully (our guys) self-motivated at this point.”
CENTRAL 62, SOUTH 15
Cheyenne South…… 0 8 0 7 – 15
Cheyenne Central…. 27 7 21 7 – 62
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
CC: Lobatos 10 pass from Cummins (Tippets kick) 10:49
CC: Cummings 63 run (Tippets kick) 8:26
CC: Johnson 30 interception return (PAT no good) 6:35
CC: Johnson 5 pass from Cummins (Tippets kick) 0:28
Second Quarter
CC: Bro. Storebo 13 pass from Feezer (Tippets kick)
CS: Moyte 44 pass from Hughes (2-pt conversion good) 1:41
Third Quarter
CC: Talich 24 pass from Cummins (Tippets kick) 8:04
CC: Lobatos 8 run (Tippets kick) 0:52
CC: Lundberg fumble recovery (Tippets kick) 0:36
Fourth Quarter
CS: G. Trujillo 1 run (Reynolds kick) 4:44
CC: Fernandez 65 run (Tippets kick) 3:12
Individual statistics
Rushing
Cheyenne Central: C. Lobatos 25-96, Cummings 4-148, Cummins 3-12, Davis 2-23, Feezer 1-(minus-4), J. Lobatos 1-8, Fernandez 2-65; Cheyenne South: Hughes 7-(minus-3), S. Trujillo 7-33, Moyte 6-22, Mascarenas 6-16, Wood 1-2, Eragon 3-10, G. Trujillo 3-20, Haggberg 1-2, Hernandez 4-33
Passing
Cheyenne Central: Cummins 12-13, 112, Feezer 7-8, 51; Cheyenne South: Hughes 2-6-1, 62.
Receiving
Cheyenne Central: Johnson 7-60, Talich 2-30, Brady Storebo 3-45, Lobatos 2-16, Whitworth 1-3, Marks 1-11, Pillivant 1-0, Lewis 1-2; Cheyenne South Moyte 1-44, G. Trujillo 1-19.
