Kira Brownell wasn’t sure what to expect from the first individual swimming meet of the season.
The COVID-19 pandemic altered the Cheyenne Central junior’s typical training schedule. She expected the lack of training to negatively impact her times, especially early in the season.
Brownell couldn’t be happier to have been proven wrong. Her times at Saturday’s season-opening Laramie Pentathlon were actually better than the ones she posted at the same meet a year ago.
In fact, they were good enough to win the meet.
Brownell finished the five-race meet in 4 minutes, 48.45 seconds. She had the fastest time in the 100-yard backstroke (1:02.77), and was second in the 100 freestyle (56.83), 100 breaststroke (56.83 seconds) and 50 free (26.16). She also placed fifth in the 100 butterfly (1:08.94).
Those efforts also earned Brownell Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
“I definitely surprised myself a little bit,” Brownell said. “We haven’t been able to be in the pool very often, and I definitely didn’t spend as much time in the pool as I did last year.
“I was a little nervous about how this season was going to go, so I worked twice as hard during practice.”
Brownell placed fourth at last year’s Laramie Pentathlon, with a combined time of 4:53.57. As a freshman, she was 24th at 5:09.81.
Brownell typically takes March off before returning to nightly training that continues through the summer. That training gets her ready for state and regional competitions for her club team.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered Wyoming’s schools for the final 10 weeks of last school year, and public pools didn’t open until June.
Brownell swam laps at the Cheyenne Aquatic Center twice a week as soon as it opened. First-year Central coach Josh Bott was able to open the Indians’ pool in July, and Brownell participated in one-hour sessions each day.
“At one point, we had 36 girls coming through here every day,” said Bott, who previously served as head coach at Campbell County and Thunder Basin high schools in Gillette. “I’ve never had that many with a high school team, so I felt really good about jumping in and getting after it when the high school season started.”
Even though his swimmers couldn’t follow their customary regimen, Bott thought he had designed a training program that would give them a solid foundation entering the season.
Brownell’s performance during a practice pentathlon Central did last week caught Bott’s eye.
“I didn’t realize how strong she was in every event until that point,” Bott said. “I got to see her in all those races, and she is pretty good in all of them. The times she had this weekend are better than her times at this point last year, so she is setting herself up for a pretty good year.”
Brownell placed second in the 100 backstroke and third in the 50 free at last fall’s Class 4A state meet. Her fifth-place effort in butterfly Saturday didn’t come as a shock. She still wants to improve in that stroke in order to drop her time in the 200-yard individual medley.
“This weekend showed me how much I improved from last year to this year,” Brownell said. “Last year, I improved, but it wasn’t as much as I wanted. To be going faster at this meet with less practice time is pretty overwhelming.
“It gives you a pretty good idea of where everyone is and what their strengths are. It opened my eyes to what this season could be and what I can do.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
– Graedyn Buell and Jackson Hesford, football, Cheyenne East: Buell, a senior, completed 24 of 40 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns during the Thunderbirds’ 34-28 loss at Thunder Basin. He also rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Buell also snared an interception on defense.
Hesford, a senior, caught 12 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 10 tackles (six solo) and two pass breakups.
– Cheyenne Central girls tennis: The Lady Indians beat Laramie and Cheyenne East 5-0. Senior No. 1 singles player Emily Needham dropped just one game across those two duals.
– Eli Cole, boys golf, East: The senior won the second of two one-day Torrington Invitationals by firing a 73 on Friday. He took seventh at the first Torrington Invite on Thursday with a score of 84.
– Caden Cunningham, boys golf, Cheyenne Central: Cunningham won the first of two one-day Torrington Invitationals by shooting a 72 on Thursday.
– Andrew Johnson, football, Central: The senior caught seven passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns to help the Indians rally for a 35-21 victory over Natrona County on Friday in Casper.
