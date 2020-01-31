CHEYENNE – Cade Burns has never wavered from the mindset that has taken him far on the basketball court.
He aspires to be different.
Because of that mindset, Burns believes he’s more likely to succeed.
“It’s super hard, especially in basketball. If you’re just creative and you’re unpredictable, it’s really hard to guard,” he added.
His game is simpler than his mindset.
“I wouldn’t say I’m flashy,” he said. “I just get straight to the point. If I have an open drive, I’m not going to try and go behind the back and whatever. I just put the ball in the basket.”
The trajectory of the Cheyenne Central standout’s career has taken different paths. He starred at Cheyenne South his freshman and sophomore seasons before transferring to Central this year.
Burns’ junior campaign has been unlike any other he has experienced over his prep career. He’s gone through the injury ringer, and has yet to catch a break. Over the summer, while competing at a Colorado State University basketball camp, Burns sprained his right ankle. Then, during the season-opener against Thunder Basin, he separated his right shoulder, which required surgery a couple months later, which kept him sidelined at the start of basketball season.
If that wasn’t enough, he resprained his right ankle against South on Jan. 22. Injuries have limited him to just three games this season.
“(It is) not as severe,” said Burns, referring to the first time he injured the ankle. “I could walk on it after a day. It was pretty fine after that. I’m getting back into it. It’s kind of hard to run right now, but I’m just fighting through it.”
Aside from an injury-riddled season, the 6-foot-7 Burns has only added to an already robust Central squad. Burns is the second-tallest player on the squad, some 5 inches shorter than Lawson Lovering, who committed to Division I University of Colorado last fall.
Burns played in 15 games for the Bison last season and led the team with five rebounds per game. He also was third on the team with 112 points.
“What was exciting (was) when I first saw him play, clearly the kid can really play,” Indians coach Tagg Lain said. “He’s got a chance to be a college guard if he really works on his game and takes care of everything off the floor. He has that kind of talent.”
Though he was joining a new team, Burns already was familiar with some of Central’s mainstays – Lovering, and Brock and Brady Storebo, among others, whom Burns has played summer ball with since the third grade.
One game, in particular, over the summer caught Lain’s eye.
“The first time we threw him the ball in the summer, he faked one way, went the other and dunked it,” the coach said. “You knew you were getting a really talented kid, a kid that’s got a lot of varsity experience already. And if he can stay healthy long enough and really get comfortable in the system, you’re going to see somebody there that probably will turn some heads.”
Transitioning from one school to another, on top of developing chemistry with new teammates, coaches and philosophies, is tough.
“The atmosphere and the kids, in general, is so much more positive,” Burns said. “At South, things tended to become negative pretty quick. Getting a little bit of fresh air coming here, it was pretty nice.”
Switching positions? Even more challenging. But, with Lovering anchoring the center spot, Burns has made the switch to the three position, or the wing.
“Really, that’s where he wanted to be,” Lain said. “That’s where he fits best. He’s just natural with his ball handling and his slashing and his finishing around the rim and playing facing the basket more so than with his back to the basket.”
As the No. 1-ranked Indians (11-1 overall, 2-0 Class 4A Southeast Quadrant) gear up for today’s 7 p.m. contest against No. 2-ranked Cheyenne East (11-3, 2-0) at Storey Gym, Burns hopes his ankle will be healthy enough for him to contribute.
His mindset has carried him this far. He’s overcome more adversity in one calendar year than most face in a career, and he plans to be the best he can be, no matter what’s thrown his way.
“I don’t want to be like everybody else,” he said. “I want to do my own thing.”
