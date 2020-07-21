CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central senior-to-be Andrew Johnson was the lone player from Wyoming named to Sports Illustrated’s All-American watch list Monday.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder was an all-state pick as both a wide receiver and cornerback in 2019.
Johnson caught 73 passes for 994 yards and 15 touchdowns to help the Indians go 7-4 and advance to the Class 4A semifinals for the first time since 2009. His 90.4 receiving yards per game ranked second in 4A.
Defensively, Johnson posted 42 tackles (22 solo) with one tackle for loss and one sack. He snared five interceptions, broke up one pass and recovered one fumble. His pass breakups were best in 4A, while his interception total was second-best.
