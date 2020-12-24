CHEYENNE – Baylee Delbridge has stepped into and accepted a different type of leadership role this season.
The Cheyenne Central senior labeled herself as somewhat of a leader last year, but the role has expanded this season as she looks to leave a lasting impression for the Lady Indians.
“I was in a different type of leadership role last year,” Delbridge said. “But now, (the other seniors and I) know we’re the leaders, and we always have to show positivity, no matter what. We can’t show emotion, and we have to just keep everyone up.”
That leadership has already been apparent early this season.
Central coach Glen Kirkbride believes it’s also helped create chemistry within the team, chemistry that’s stood out to Kirkbride throughout his many years as a coach.
“The basketball stuff has always been there since (Delbridge) has been part of the program,” Kirkbride said. “But one thing that’s stood out this year is I’ve seen amazing growth in her leadership. She’s really stepped up, has everyone on the same page and is trying to get everyone involved in what we’re doing.”
Delbridge has started on the varsity squad since her sophomore season. During her freshman campaign, she was the sixth man for the Indians.
This season, she’s averaging 11 points, 3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.7 steals. She ranks in the top 10 in the conference in scoring (10th), assists (third) and steals (sixth).
She said she knows her game can continue to improve overall while she’s focused on taking her offensive skills to the next level.
“I’ve developed more of a mid-range game (this season),” she said. “I’m not only driving and shooting 3s anymore … I’m trying to mix more of my game up and not do the same things over and over again.”
The 5-foot-9 guard also emphasized she’s more focused on drawing attention and setting her teammates up for shots. Kirkbride has already seen her game expand in that area so far this season, among other areas.
“She had 17 points in the first game (of the season) and hasn’t scored as much in the other two,” he said. “But if you look at her other stats, she’s doing everything else ... she’s spreading the ball around, and her defensive pressure has been great.”
Delbridge committed to Evangel University – a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) – in July. There were many other schools that showed interest, and a few schools that made her offers.
But what set Evangel apart from the others is the welcoming environment that was provided to her.
“The atmosphere was amazing,” Delbridge said. “The coach there is absolutely amazing; she was the kindest person, and she really thought she could make more out of a player out of me.”
But before she makes the journey to her future home in Springfield, Missouri, Delbridge will look to get her team back to the Class 4A state tournament in March.
Central was one of the only teams that was able to play in the state tournament last season, beating Kelly Walsh during the first round. During that game, it was announced that the remainder of the tournament would be canceled because of COVID-19 precautions.
Last season was cut short for Delbridge and the Lady Indians, but it doesn’t stop her from being grateful for the opportunities.
“I’m just thankful we got to play in the state tournament,” she said. “It was a blessing to play, we were a phenomenal team, and we’ll just have to prove ourselves this season.”
