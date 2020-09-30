CHEYENNE – Had any other player been faced with the circumstances Emily Needham was Saturday, Cheyenne Central tennis coach Karen Clark might have been worried.
Needham knew her No. 1 singles state championship match with Kelly Walsh’s Finley Klinger was going to decide the team state championship. The Lady Indians and Kelly Walsh were tied in the standings as Needham and Klinger took the court.
Weather delayed the match in the middle of the opening set, forcing the players to warm up a second time. Klinger won that set in a tie-breaker before state tournament officials moved the match indoors.
The players had to warm up a third time. They also needed to adapt to a faster playing surface.
“(Needham) worked through a lot of things Saturday that would have caused a lot of other kids to crumble under the pressure,” Clark said. “She has so much inner strength, she loves to compete, and she feeds off the competition.
“She was so composed Saturday, even though there was so much going on.”
Needham cruised to a win in the second set before falling behind 4-3 in the third set. She proved unflappable yet again as she rallied to win 6-7 (4), 6-0, 6-4 to repeat as No. 1 singles state champion. Needham capped an undefeated season by delivering the Indians their fourth consecutive state championship and their sixth in the past seven years.
Those efforts earned Needham Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
Needham has long exhibited exceptional calm.
Some of it comes from playing countless matches in high-level junior tournaments across the region. Some of it comes from succeeding on the state’s biggest stage. Some of it is also born of disappointment.
As a freshman, Needham played No. 1 doubles with senior Izze Fleischli. The pair rolled through the regular season, won the South Regional and breezed to the state tournament before dropping a three-setter in the championship.
“Looking back now, that was one of the most valuable matches of my high school career,” Needham said. “Without that loss, I’m not sure how much motivation I would have had coming into the next year.
“I used that loss as motivation, and I worked even harder than I already was. I got into better shape, and I played in more tournaments that got me ready to play No. 2 singles.”
Winning the 2018 No. 2 singles state championship should have been one of the happiest moments in Needham’s young life. Instead, she wasn’t able to enjoy the moment because she was roundly booed as she left the court after defeating Cody’s Teagan Thompson, 6-3, 6-3, in the final. Those booing her thought she made an incorrect line call on the final point, and let her hear about it.
“I never thought I would have to deal with something like that, and it took me months to get over that,” Needham said. “It was one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to deal with, but I was able to find myself through that match.
“I wanted to move up to No. 1 singles and win there just to show people what kind of player I was. Eventually, what happened to me my sophomore year didn’t matter.”
Needham went unbeaten at the No. 1 singles spot during her junior campaign, helping the Indians split the state championship with Sheridan.
Central returned eight of their top nine players from that squad for this season, but the group wasn’t able to assemble for off-season workouts because Laramie County School District 1 was still establishing COVID-19 protocols. Needham took it upon herself to get the Indians together.
“She has been a real leader for us the past two years,” Clark said.
Needham said she consciously tried to be a team leader, but deflects credit.
“I thought it was important to get our team together early, and the rest of the seniors agreed,” she said. “We have done that in the past, and it was great for team bonding. When I first started setting it up, almost all of the girls asked if we could get together two days a week instead of one.
“That’s never happened before, and it shows how excited we were going into the season. This team’s dedication is unbelievable.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
– Trey Bower, Graedyn Buell, Jake Rayl and Julian Vigil, football, Cheyenne East: Bower tallied 14 tackles (three solo and one for loss) during East’s 16-14 win at Sheridan.
Buell completed 17 of 24 passes for 256 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for another touchdown.
Rayl caught eight passes for 133 yards.
Vigil had seven tackles (one solo, three for loss) and three sacks.
– Kira Brownell and Brinkley Lewis, girls swimming and diving, Central: Brownell won the 200- and 500-yard freestyles Friday in Gillette. She won the 50 and 100 freestyles Saturday in Gillette.
Lewis won the 1-meter diving competition both Friday and Saturday.
– Central girls tennis: Although Needham’s clutch win in the championship clinched the crown, the championship was a true team title. The No. 1 doubles tandem of Kaitlyn and Ashli Smedley capped an undefeated season with a state title. The No. 2 doubles team of Sarah Foster and Kaitlyn Ackerman avenged their only loss of the season to win a state championship. Gracie Osterland – who spent this season as a varsity alternate – won two No. 2 singles matches in place of Cassadie Anderson.
– Jackson Cook and Isiah Rigg, boys tennis, Central: The Indians No. 2 doubles team went 3-1 at state and placed third.
– Jadyn Cummings and Carter Lobatos, football, Central: Cummings, a senior, rushed for 148 yards and a touchdown on four carries during the No. 1-ranked Indians’ 62-15 win at Cheyenne South.
Lobatos, also a senior, gained 96 yards and scored two touchdowns on 25 carries.
– Brayden Kivisto, boys cross-country, Central: Kivisto picked up his second win of the season by besting the field at the Laramie Invitational in 16 minutes, 21.61 seconds.
– Fletcher Mothershed, boys tennis, Cheyenne South: The junior went 3-1 and placed second in the No. 2 singles bracket at the state tournament.
