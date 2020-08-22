CHEYENNE – Jacob and Jason Frentheway were as prepared to run at the high school level as any freshmen that have ever come through Cheyenne Central during coach Sean Wilde’s tenure.

Not only were they talented, but they had the work ethic necessary to excel early. The only thing standing between them and the varsity lineup was an Indians roster bursting with upperclassmen.

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.