CHEYENNE – Gladys Eggers couldn’t have been more excited for her junior swimming season.
As a sophomore, she had finished fifth in Class 4A in the 500-yard freestyle and placed ninth in the 200 free for the second consecutive season. Eggers was confident 2019 would be the year she made the championship finals in both events.
Her world was turned upside down during the first week of Cheyenne Central’s preseason practice.
Eggers – now a senior – started feeling dizzy and nauseated while training. She tried to power through her workouts, but she only felt worse the more she exerted herself.
The dizziness persisted out of the water, making it hard for her to concentrate in school. Eggers saw a litany of doctors trying to pinpoint the issue. The answers didn’t come easily or quickly, but Eggers eventually felt well enough to get back in the water.
She swam at the East Regional and qualified for the state meet in the 50 freestyle. It was the only meet she swam last season.
“I was all over the lane, and I struggled with flip turns,” Eggers said. “I would push off the wall and feel like I was going to pass out.
“Eventually, I had to stop swimming. I hoped it was going to be better, but it never did.”
Eggers was finally diagnosed with persistent postural-perceptual dizziness. According the Association of British Neurologists, PPPD originates in the inner ear and causes dizziness that is exacerbated by things such as movement, large crowds and even reading.
“My doctors told me I had a virus my brain never fully recovered from, even though my body did,” Eggers said. “My body was always reacting to things like I was sick, even though I wasn’t. That’s why I always felt bad when I was working out.”
Eggers immediately started physical therapy that included a number of balance exercises and getting her body used to different stimuli. That treatment opened the window for Eggers to give swimming another try.
“She started a little rocky after being out of the water for nearly an entire year,” first-year Indians coach Josh Bott said. “She was a little unsure of herself, and you could tell she didn’t really know what to expect.
“I think she has surprised herself with how well she has done. Getting good times and winning races was a big boost for her.”
Eggers has won 10 races this fall, finishes second in 14 others and taken third in eight more. She has qualified for the state meet in seven of eight individual events. The only event she couldn’t beat the qualifying standard in was the 100 breaststroke.
Swimming coaches play their state meet entries close to the vest, but there’s a good chance Eggers gets another crack and the 200 and 500 freestyles when the 4A state meet starts today in Laramie.
“I have done a lot better than I thought I would,” Eggers said. “When the year started, I was hoping to just qualify for state. Now, I have a pretty decent chance of winning an event.
“That’s crazy to me, especially since I haven’t done serious swimming since my sophomore year.”
Between PPPD and the COVID-19 pandemic, Eggers’ senior season was anything but guaranteed. She cherishes her time in the water. She is back doing what she loves, but the wins and drops in time aren’t even the best part of her return.
“I really missed out on being on a team last year,” she said. “I missed being around everyone a lot more than I missed swimming.”
