CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central’s Brayden Kivisto won the first cross-country race of his high school career while also breaking 17 minutes for the first time, all in the same race.

Kivisto clocked in with a time of 16:55.14 at the Prairie Wind Invitational on Friday morning at Kingham Prairie View Golf Course. The junior managed to stride past Kyson Miller of Kelly Walsh during the final stretch of the rainy 5-kilometer race for the first-place finish.

Robert Munoz is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached at rmunoz@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter @rmunoz307.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.