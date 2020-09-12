Cheyenne Central runner Brayden Kivisto approaches the finish line during a cross-country meet Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Prairie View Golf Course in Cheyenne. Kivisto won the race with a time of 16:55:14. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East runner Mikaila Trujillo, center, and Cheyenne Central runner Kaya Pillavant sprint toward the finish line during a cross-country meet Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Prairie View Golf Course in Cheyenne. Pillavant finished in fourth place while Trujillo finished .29 seconds before her for fifth. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne South trio, from left, Cheyenne Kohlhagen, Darby Downham, and Caydince Groth start the race together during a cross-country meet Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Prairie View Golf Course in Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Laramie High School runner Libby Berryhill leads the pack during a cross-country meet Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Prairie View Golf Course in Cheyenne. Berryhill won the race with a time of 18:51:63. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central runner Bridger Brokaw sprints to the finish line ahead of teammate Jacob Frentheway during a cross-country meet Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Prairie View Golf Course in Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central runner Brayden Kivisto approaches the finish line during a cross-country meet Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Prairie View Golf Course in Cheyenne. Kivisto won the race with a time of 16:55:14. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East runner Mikaila Trujillo, center, and Cheyenne Central runner Kaya Pillavant sprint toward the finish line during a cross-country meet Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Prairie View Golf Course in Cheyenne. Pillavant finished in fourth place while Trujillo finished .29 seconds before her for fifth. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne South trio, from left, Cheyenne Kohlhagen, Darby Downham, and Caydince Groth start the race together during a cross-country meet Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Prairie View Golf Course in Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Laramie High School runner Libby Berryhill leads the pack during a cross-country meet Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Prairie View Golf Course in Cheyenne. Berryhill won the race with a time of 18:51:63. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central runner Bridger Brokaw sprints to the finish line ahead of teammate Jacob Frentheway during a cross-country meet Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Prairie View Golf Course in Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central’s Brayden Kivisto won the first cross-country race of his high school career while also breaking 17 minutes for the first time, all in the same race.
Kivisto clocked in with a time of 16:55.14 at the Prairie Wind Invitational on Friday morning at Kingham Prairie View Golf Course. The junior managed to stride past Kyson Miller of Kelly Walsh during the final stretch of the rainy 5-kilometer race for the first-place finish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.