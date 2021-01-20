CHEYENNE – It wasn’t quite paralysis by analysis, but Ethan Merrill’s racing mind was slowing him down in the swimming pool.
He was so concerned with technique and pacing that he often felt like his times and placings weren’t meeting his standards or potential.
“I was trying to be too perfect,” the Cheyenne Central sophomore said. “Nothing is ever going to be perfect no matter how much I try, and it took me a long time to realize that.”
Merrill’s solution was to turn his brain off and just race. That’s a task that’s easier said than done, but Merrill’s results from last week show he is getting close.
He won three individual events and placed second in two others to earn Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff. Merrill also had the fastest time in the 100-yard breaststroke during Friday night’s triangular with Natrona County and Thunder Basin, but Central held such a sizeable lead at that point in the meet Merrill was swimming the race as an exhibition.
“I’ve only just now started to get the hang of shutting my brain off in races,” Merrill said. “I started working on it in practice, and the times I was able to do it in practice, I ended up doing better in those sets.
“I can’t think about having great form, or how much effort I’m giving. I just have to go out and do whatever the set or race calls for.”
That’s not to say Merrill doesn’t want to improve his technique, or that he isn’t making sure he has enough energy to finish races strongly. Instead, he is letting his competitive instincts take over.
Merrill was second in both the 200 and 500 freestyles during a meet with Cheyenne East and Cheyenne South. He touched the wall in 1 minute, 59.83 seconds in the 200, and 5:34.70 in the 500 during that Tuesday night meet.
He followed that by winning the 100 butterfly (1:01.00) against Natrona and Thunder Basin on Friday. On Saturday, Merrill bested swimmers from Evanston and Rock Springs in the 200 individual medley (2:11.69) and the 100 breaststroke (1:06.66).
Merrill strives to be the kind of swimmer who can regularly find success in several different events. He has seen his freestyle times drop precipitously since his freshman year, and hopes to make similar strides in breaststroke.
“I just need more practice in breaststroke,” he said. “That’s how I got faster in freestyle. I feel like I can be pretty good at whatever event I put my time and energy into.”
Merrill started swimming competitively shortly after he learned the skill. He tried a number of sports, but they didn’t hold his attention the way swimming did.
“In baseball, I was dusting off the plate when I went up to bat and things like that,” Merrill said. “I tried a bunch of different sports to see what I like and what I might be good at. Swimming was the first one that stuck.”
Merrill was successful at the state level in the club circuit, but didn’t consider himself serious about the sport until a few summers ago when was invited to be part of a relay team at the Western Zones meet in Clovis, California. That experience stoked his passion for swimming.
Merrill qualified for Western Zones in a handful of individual events in 2019. While there, he set a new state record in the 200 breaststroke for his age group.
“Zones was a big moment for me, it made me realize I could do well in the sport if I started really working at it,” he said.
Last week’s results were a much-needed positive for an athlete grinding through the middle of his season.
“I have felt broken down from practice the past few weeks. It’s been really tough physically and mentally,” he said. “Winning a few events even though I’m not at my best is really encouraging and a good sign for state.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
– Keagan Bartlett, Jackson Hesford and Bradley Whitright, wrestling, East: Bartlett, a sophomore 182-pounder, went 5-0 with five first-period pins a the Thoman Memorial Duals.
Hesford, a senior 160-pounder, was 5-0 with four pins.
Whitright, a senior 195-pounder, went 5-0 with five pins.
– Graedyn Buell, boys basketball, East: The senior guard averaged 23 points to help the Thunderbirds beat Scottsbluff and Alliance, Nebraska.
– Baylee Delbridge, girls basketball, Cheyenne Central: The senior guard averaged 24 points to help the Lady Indians go 1-1 on the week.
– Caydince Groth, girls indoor track, Cheyenne South: The senior won both the 200- and 400-meter dashes at the season-opening meet in Gillette. She finished the 200 in 28.01 seconds, and the 400 in 1 minute, 5.51 seconds.
– Jonathon Ikerd and Jared Price, boys swimming, South: Ikerd, a junior, won six individual events on the week. That included two wins in the 200-yard individual medley and one each in the 100 and 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke and 100 butterfly.
Price, a senior, also won six individual events. He won twice in the 200 and 500 freestyles, and once in the 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke.
– Stu Lerwick, boys basketball, Pine Bluffs: The sophomore scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds during the Hornets’ 53-47 win over visiting Southeast on Friday.
– Bradie Schlabs, girls basketball, East: The freshman guard averaged 14.5 points and 4.5 steals to help the Lady Thunderbirds beat Scottsbluff, Nebraska, and Rock Springs.
– Jaden Shelit, girls basketball, Pine Bluffs: The junior guard scored 21 points during the Lady Hornets’ 54-43 loss to visiting Southeast on Friday.
– Brady Storebo, boys basketball, Central: The senior forward averaged 16 points to help the Indians go 1-1 on the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.