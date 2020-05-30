CHEYENNE – Like so many young girls, Taylen Robertson’s introduction to athletic movement came through dance.
She enjoyed learning to dance, but found ballet too dainty for her tastes. Robertson wanted something more physically demanding and higher risk, so she talked her parents into taking her to a local cheer gym.
The tumbling and stunting she saw there hooked her immediately.
“I became pretty serious as soon as I started,” she said. “I wanted to be at the gym every single day.”
Robertson’s passion for the sport has only grown. She will continue her cheer career at the University of Wyoming starting this fall.
It’s not uncommon for Cheyenne cheerleaders to find their way to college programs. What is unique is the path Robertson took to get there.
Robertson’s family moved to Cheyenne in the middle of her seventh-grade year to be closer to both sets of her grandparents. Moving to a new school in the middle of a school year wasn’t easy. Robertson hoped joining a cheer gym would help her make friends, but she found out Cheyenne didn’t have cheerleading for junior high-age kids.
The Robertsons connected with the now defunct Colorado Cheer Academy, and Taylen practiced there a few times a week and competed with it a few times each year. She jumped at the chance to cheer for Cheyenne Central during her freshman year of high school, and earned all-state honors for the Indians.
Central coach Chelsey Arnone stepped down after Robertson’s junior year. Robertson wasn’t sure what a new coach might bring to the team. She also wanted to commit herself to the sport to increase her chances of landing on a college spirit squad, so she opted to return to the cheer gym and all-star competition circuit she was already so familiar with.
“I thought going back to a cheer gym would help me become more advanced with my tumbling,” Robertson said. “It was probably the best decision, because my tumbling skills grew so much this past year.
“I know it improved because I started off with a full – which is a twisting element – and added elements onto that. I was already pretty good at tumbling, but this past year, I took it to the next level.”
Robertson started practicing with the Cheer Central Suns last July. Cheer Central has three gyms in Colorado and one in New Mexico. Robertson trained with Cheer Central’s team in Lafayette, Colorado. As many as five times a week, Robertson and her mother, Barb, loaded up for the 90-minute drive to practice. Some practices went from 5-9:30 p.m., while others went from 7-9:30 p.m. The time commitment required Robertson to stay up on her schoolwork like never before.
The practices help teams prepare for at least a half-dozen competitions a year. The events take place all over the country, and some attract teams from around the globe. The competition is fierce, and the margin for error is slim.
“The pressure is huge,” Robertson said. “We don’t do cheers in the middle of our routines, we do tumble after tumble, and we do stunt after stunt. It’s based on a 100-point system, and teams are usually separated by 0.001.”
Robertson and Cheer Central were able to compete in January and February before the remainder of their schedule was wiped out by COVID-19.
Nevertheless, Robertson is confident her uncommon path helped her achieve a lifelong dream.
“I have wanted to cheer at the collegiate level since I was little,” she said. “That desire became even bigger over the past couple years. I really like performing in front of others and cheering, and I don’t want to stop doing that.”
