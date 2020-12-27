CHEYENNE – Nathanial Talich has a new, yet familiar role for Cheyenne Central this season.
The junior played shooting guard during his first two seasons on the Indians’ varsity roster. However, the graduation of Ryan Stampfli led Central coach Tagg Lain to move Talich to point guard this winter. It’s a position Talich played growing up, and when he saw some junior-varsity action as a freshman.
“He played (shooting guard) last year, but he was still an important part of running the offense and handling the ball,” Lain said. “He played some point when he started with our program, but we didn’t really need him to play point on varsity because we had (Stampfli).
“We always knew Talich had a point guard in him, and that’s what he’s becoming this year.”
Talich garnered his first all-state selection last season after averaging a team-best 15.6 points to go with three assists and 2.3 steals per game. He was tied for eighth in Class 4A in steals per game, and was ninth in assists.
Through four games this season, Talich has picked up where he left off for the No. 1-ranked Indians (4-0).
His 4.5 steals per game is the best average in 4A, while his 5.3 assists per contest are fourth-most. He is averaging 19.5 points, which is fifth-best in the state.
Talich credits Stampfli for helping make his transition to point guard fairly seamless.
“I learned a lot when I had to guard him every day in practice,” Talich said. “That was really hard, but I learned how to go fast, stop, change directions, head fake, crossover or make one move and go.”
Central has several players on its roster capable of putting the ball on the floor, but the 6-foot-2 Talich is the most likely to beat full-court pressure. The Indians want him to control the tempo.
“He is such an aggressive ball-handler,” senior center Lawson Lovering said. “Having the ball in his hands at all times helps us a lot. We know he is going to get to the rim even when he starts with the ball way back and goes full court.”
Lovering – a 7-footer who has signed with the University of Colorado – draws the bulk of the defensive attention when the ball is in his hands. Central has capitalized on that focus by getting Lovering the ball at the free throw line and having him sling the ball to unguarded teammates.
Lovering’s 4.3 assists per game rank ninth in 4A. No Indian has been a bigger beneficiary of the attention Lovering draws than Talich.
Many of Talich’s game-high 18 points in the Indians’ 63-33 win over Kelly Walsh on Dec. 17 came by cutting down the lane and getting a pass from Lovering. A couple of those connections were so crisp that Talich never even had to dribble on his way to the hoop.
Talich and Lovering defer to each other when it comes to the success of their two-man game.
“(Lovering) doesn’t get nearly the credit he deserves,” Talich said. “He is the guy we run everything through, and he is very unselfish. I bring the ball up, but he makes sure we get what we want offensively.”
Added Lovering: “(Talich) is good at realizing when guys are overplaying him and pressuring him. I know he is going to finish at the rim, so I am always looking for him cutting to the basket.”
