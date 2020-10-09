CHEYENNE – Hailey Marshall was convinced Thursday’s match against Cheyenne Central needed to be closed out.

The senior had the final two kills in the third and fourth sets, to help propel the Lady Thunderbirds over the Lady Indians 25-21, 17-25, 27-25, 25-19.

Robert Munoz is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached at rmunoz@wyosports.net. Follow him on twitter @rmunoz307.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.