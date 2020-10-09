Cheyenne East junior Kiera Walsh leaps while hitting the ball over the net during a match against Cheyenne Central Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in the Central Fieldhouse. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central junior Lydia Looby dives to the floor while attempting to return a shot during a match against Cheyenne East Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in the Central Fieldhouse. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East junior Jenna Merritt leaps while hitting the ball over the net during a match against Cheyenne Central Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in the Central Fieldhouse. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Hailey Marshall leaps while hitting the ball over the net during a match against Cheyenne Central Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in the Central Fieldhouse. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central junior Lauren Sullivan (23) pumps her fists after winning a point during a match against Cheyenne East Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in the Central Fieldhouse. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East junior Alison Crock (center) leads a cheer after winning a point during a match against Cheyenne Central Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in the Central Fieldhouse. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central junior Gracie Kniss leaps while knocking the ball over the net during a match against Cheyenne East Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in the Central Fieldhouse. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East junior Kiera Walsh leaps while hitting the ball over the net during a match against Cheyenne Central Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in the Central Fieldhouse. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central junior Lydia Looby dives to the floor while attempting to return a shot during a match against Cheyenne East Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in the Central Fieldhouse. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East junior Jenna Merritt leaps while hitting the ball over the net during a match against Cheyenne Central Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in the Central Fieldhouse. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Hailey Marshall leaps while hitting the ball over the net during a match against Cheyenne Central Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in the Central Fieldhouse. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central junior Lauren Sullivan (23) pumps her fists after winning a point during a match against Cheyenne East Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in the Central Fieldhouse. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East junior Alison Crock (center) leads a cheer after winning a point during a match against Cheyenne Central Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in the Central Fieldhouse. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central junior Gracie Kniss leaps while knocking the ball over the net during a match against Cheyenne East Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in the Central Fieldhouse. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.