Kelly Walsh at Central
Records: Kelly Walsh (1-0) at No. 2-ranked Cheyenne Central (1-0)
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Riske Field, Cheyenne
Radio: KFBC (97.5 FM, 1240 AM)
Last week: Kelly Walsh beat Cheyenne South, 54-14; Central won at Natrona County, 35-21, in Casper.
Last meeting: Central won 38-21 on Oct. 4, 2019, in Casper.
Facts: Third-year Central coach Mike Apodaca liked the way his team started against Natrona, getting out to a 14-0 lead. However, the Indians trailed 21-14 during the fourth quarter before rallying for the win. “We had a lot of confidence going into that game, and I’m not sure we’ve had that the last two years going into big games,” Apodaca said. “The kids believed and really showed who they were. We also got to face adversity and answered it. There are little things we have to get figured out.” … Indians quarterback Andy Cummins ranks second in 4A in passing yards per game (269), while receiver Andrew Johnson sits second in the state in receiving average (145). … Kelly Walsh’s Cam Burkett is second in 4A in rushing (177 yards per game). ... The Trojans showed explosive ability by scoring touchdowns of 80 and 99 yards on their first two plays from scrimmage against South. “They have some good athletes, and we’ll have our hands full trying to contain them,” Apodaca said.
Natrona at East
Records: No. 5-ranked Natrona County (0-1) at No. 4 Cheyenne East (0-1)
Kickoff: 7 tonight at Okie Blanchard Stadium, Cheyenne
Radio: KRAE (101.1 FM, 1480 AM)
Last week: Natrona lost to Cheyenne Central, 35-21; East lost at Thunder Basin, 34-28, in Gillette.
Last meeting: East won 35-14, on Nov. 1, 2019, in the Class 4A semifinals in Cheyenne.
Facts: Before the season, East coach Chad Goff said he liked his team’s schedule because it would be tested early. The Thunderbirds got just that in a back-and-forth game that Thunder Basin was able to win late. “We have to tackle a whole lot better and block a whole lot better,” Goff said. “Those are the two basic fundamentals, and we lacked in them at times. But these first couple games are a good start for us. Sometimes you have an easier schedule, you get a couple wins and score a lot of points, and your kids think they’re the best team that ever walked the face of the Earth. Then they play a good team and get slapped in the face. This schedule gives us opportunities to learn.” … Senior quarterback Graedyn Buell leads Class 4A in passing yards per game with 313. Senior receiver Jackson Hesford tops the list in receiving average (194 ypg). … Mustangs quarterback Harrison Taubert is fourth in 4A in passing average (191 ypg) and 10th in rushing (69 ypg). “He does a lot of good things, and is a kid we’re going to have to keep inside the pocket,” Goff said.
Sheridan at South
Records: No. 1-ranked Sheridan (1-0) at Cheyenne South (0-1)
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Bison Stadium, Cheyenne
Radio: KFBCradio.com
Last week: Sheridan beat Laramie, 42-10; South lost at Kelly Walsh, 54-14, in Casper.
Last meeting: Sheridan won 56-0 on Oct. 4, 2019, in Sheridan.
Facts: South fell behind Kelly Walsh 13-0 after the Trojans’ first two plays from scrimmage went for touchdowns of 80 and 99 yards Friday. However, the Bison never quit, coach Dan Gallas said. “We kept on playing, and that’s the biggest thing we need to draw upon,” Gallas said. “Our kids are trying to do the right things, and they’re remaining coachable. They were doing their best to make adjustments and do what we asked of them during the game.” … A lack of depth has kept South from doing full-speed scrimmages, so the Kelly Walsh game was their first taste of game speed, Gallas said. “Now our kids know what to expect,” the coach said. … South junior quarterback Braeden Hughes rushed for 144 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown against Kelly Walsh. He ranks third in Class 4A in rushing average. … Sheridan quarterback Zach Koltiska is eighth in all-purpose yards in the state. He rushed for 70 yards and passed for 138 during the Broncs’ season-opening win over Laramie. … Izak Aksamit also cracked the top 10 in the state in rushing after going for 97 yards and two scores against Laramie.
– Jeremiah Johnke, WyoSports
